Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : S.A., - Société Générale SA shareholding notification

08/17/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Société Générale SA shareholding notification

17 August 2021, 12:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (the "Company") announces that on 16 August 2021 it received a shareholding notification from Société Générale SA. The notification was made to reflect the entry into by Société Générale SA mainly of various financial instruments (as detailed in the notification).

According to the notification, the following threshold of (potential) voting rights was reached:

- 5.35% on 05 August 2021

This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's OAM electronic database on www.bourse.luand on the Company's website corporate.arcelormittal.comunder "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure".

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ('Transparency Law') in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
08:14aARCELORMITTAL : S.A., - Société Générale SA shareholding notification
PU
06:00aARCELORMITTAL : Société Générale SA shareholding notification
AQ
08/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Weak Chinese Data to Weigh on Wall Street
DJ
08/16ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
08/13Asian gas prices continue upwards trend on firm demand
RE
08/12MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Steel Hub to Cut Capacity by 16% in H2
MT
08/12Japan steelmakers set for sharp profit recovery as global demand surges
RE
08/11ARCELORMITTAL : Designated person notification (Form 6-K)
PU
08/11Analysis-Sunrise or another false dawn for technology to bury emissions?
RE
08/10ARCELORMITTAL : S.A., - Designated person notification
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 456 M - -
Net income 2021 13 002 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,76x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 36 042 M 36 059 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 35,61 $
Average target price 44,80 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL60.17%36 059
NUCOR CORPORATION133.65%36 500
TATA STEEL LIMITED136.06%24 646
POSCO25.37%22 090
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION65.06%18 480
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.94.39%14 629