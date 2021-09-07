Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 09/07 09:25:39 am
28.94 EUR   +1.56%
09:12aARCELORMITTAL : S.A., - Société Générale SA shareholding notification
PU
07:22aARCELORMITTAL : 2Q'21 roadshow presentation - Sept 2021
PU
05:30aARCELORMITTAL : Designated person notification
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : S.A., - Société Générale SA shareholding notification

09/07/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Société Générale SA shareholding notification

07 September 2021, 11:30 CET

ArcelorMittal (the 'Company') announces that on 6 September 2021 it received a shareholding notification from Société Générale SA. The notification was made to reflect Société Générale SA 's entry into various financial instruments (as detailed in the notification).

According to the notification, the following thresholds of (potential) voting rights were reached:

- 4.80% on 1 September 2021.

This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's OAM electronic database on www.bourse.luand on the Company's website corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure".

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ('Transparency Law') in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
09:12aARCELORMITTAL : S.A., - Société Générale SA shareholding notification
PU
07:22aARCELORMITTAL : 2Q'21 roadshow presentation - Sept 2021
PU
05:30aARCELORMITTAL : Designated person notification
AQ
05:30aARCELORMITTAL : Société Générale SA shareholding notification
AQ
09/03ARCELORMITTAL : ESG presentation - Sept 2021
PU
08/31ARCELORMITTAL : Designated person notification (Form 6-K)
PU
08/29Chinese Steel Giant Baosteel Logs 277% Profit Jump in H1 on Cost Cutting; Sha..
MT
08/25VC DAILY : SmartRent Lists Via Investor's Own SPAC
DJ
08/24ARCELORMITTAL : Designated person notification (Form 6-K)
PU
08/24ARCELORMITTAL : Designated person notification
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 456 M - -
Net income 2021 12 926 M - -
Net Debt 2021 992 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,68x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 34 235 M 34 208 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,83 $
Average target price 44,80 $
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL50.93%34 208
NUCOR CORPORATION114.42%33 496
TATA STEEL LIMITED123.37%23 669
POSCO28.31%22 811
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION74.21%19 394
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.81.10%13 629