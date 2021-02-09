Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : Subsidiary to Sell Cleveland-Cliffs Shares; Will Use Funds for Share Buyback

02/09/2021 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Kirby

ArcelorMittal said Tuesday that its U.S. subsidiary has agreed to sell 40 million of its shares in mining company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. for gross proceeds of $651.6 million, and that it will use the proceeds to buy back shares in ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal North America Holdings LLC will sell the shares as part of a combined primary and secondary public offering of Cleveland-Cliffs's shares, the steelmaker said. The gross proceeds of $651.6 million will be used for a share-buyback program of ArcelorMittal shares.

The details of the buyback will be announced on Feb. 15, the company said.

Following the sale of the 40 million shares, ArcelorMittal North America will continue to hold around 38 million common shares in the company.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 0310ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 0.46% 19.24 Real-time Quote.1.27%
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 3.83% 17.33 Delayed Quote.19.02%
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
02/08ARCELORMITTAL : Subsidiary to Sell Cleveland-Cliffs Shares; Will Use Funds for S..
DJ
02/08ArcelorMittal announces sale of 40 million common shares in Cleveland-Cliffs ..
GL
02/08MARKET CHATTER : Hunan Valin Steel's JV with ArcelorMittal to Spend $165 Million..
MT
02/08CLEVELAND CLIFFS : To Sell 60 Million Common Shares, Including 40 Million Shares..
MT
02/05ARCELORMITTAL : Nunavut hunters block mine road, airstrip; say their voices aren..
AQ
02/02ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
02/01ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/29ARCELORMITTAL : Vow ASA and ArcelorMittal join forces to build biogas plant in L..
PU
01/28ArcelorMittal announces the publication of fourth quarter 2020 Ebitda sell-si..
GL
01/28ARCELORMITTAL : Vow ASA Sign Memorandum on Luxembourg Biogas Production Plant
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 336 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 776 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 24 365 M 24 333 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 191 248
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 28,62 $
Last Close Price 23,04 $
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Suzanne P. Nimocks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL1.27%24 333
POSCO-1.29%18 825
NUCOR0.96%16 214
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.62%12 855
TATA STEEL LIMITED9.22%11 155
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.8.67%8 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ