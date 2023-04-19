Advanced search
07:40aArcelormittal : VELUX Group co-operates with ArcelorMittal on low carbon-emissions steel
PU
04/18ARCELORMITTAL : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/18ArcelorMittal Unit to Set Up Wind Power Joint Venture With Brazil's Casa dos Ventos
MT
ArcelorMittal : VELUX Group co-operates with ArcelorMittal on low carbon-emissions steel

04/19/2023 | 07:40am EDT
Munich, 19 April 2023 - The VELUX Group kickstarts co-operation with ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company, as part of its efforts to halve value chain emissions by 2030.

The companies will now work together to lower the carbon footprint of the steels used in VELUX roof windows, aiming to reduce embedded CO2 by up to 70 percent (depending on the type of steel product used) compared with conventionally produced steel.

The quality of steel is particularly crucial for ensuring optimal performance of the hinges used to operate VELUX roof windows and the brackets used to install them. VELUX Group is working towards halving scope 3 emissions by 2030 and working with suppliers of materials for its products is essential to achieve this.

"This spring we are ordering the first delivery of low-carbon emissions steel from ArcelorMittal," says Jesús Villalba, Senior Director, Direct Procurement at VELUX Group. "We are very excited about the journey that ArcelorMittal has started to move from emissions-intensive energy for steel production, towards lower carbon steelmaking. Co-operations like these will enable decarbonisation of our products and we look forward to seeing the positive impact on our product and company carbon emissions."

ArcelorMittal's XCarb® recycled and renewably produced flat steel is produced using a minimum of 75% scrap steel and 100% renewable electricity. It will now be tested in larger volumes in a VELUX factory in Gniezno, Poland, to see how it performs in hinges and brackets. In parallel, VELUX and ArcelorMittal will work together to lower the carbon footprint of steel used in some other components for roof windows.

"Today's announcement is the culmination of many months' work with our colleagues at VELUX Group, as well as in our testing laboratories and production lines in Europe", says Laurent Plasman, CMO Industry, ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products. "Thanks to the interest and support of our customers, we are able to manufacture XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel for a growing number of applications, pushing the boundaries of what we thought was possible when we launched XCarb two years ago. I would like to thank VELUX Group for its commitment to this project so far; while we are at the start of this journey, I look forward to seeing the results of this long-term co-operation to reduce the environmental impact of steel used in VELUX roof windows."

The collaboration between the two companies was announced at BAU - the world's leading trade fair for architecture, materials and systems, in Munich, on 19 April.

Press contact:
 Yvette Roper
Senior Global Media Relations Manager, VELUX Group
[email protected]
+45 30 47 59 42

Arne Langner
Head of Communications and Corporate Responsibility
ArcelorMittal Germany
[email protected]
+49 178 6795808

About the VELUX Group

For more than 80 years, the VELUX Group has created better living environments for people around the world; making the most of daylight and fresh air through the roof. Our product programme includes roof windows and modular skylights, decorative blinds, sun screening products and roller shutters, as well as installation and smart home solutions. These products help to ensure a healthy and sustainable indoor climate, for work and learning, for play and pleasure. We work globally - with sales and manufacturing operations in more than 38 countries and around 11,000 employees worldwide. The VELUX Group is owned by VKR Holding A/S, a limited company wholly owned by non-profit, charitable foundations (THE VELUX FOUNDATIONS) and family. In 2022, the VELUX Group had total revenue of EUR 2.99 billion, VKR Holding had total revenue of EUR 4.29 billion, and THE VELUX FOUNDATIONS donated EUR 181 million in charitable grants. For more information about VELUX Group, visit velux.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 11:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
