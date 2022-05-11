Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/11 08:46:39 am EDT
26.70 EUR   +2.87%
08:32aARCELORMITTAL : acquires German steel scrap recycling businesses from Alba International Recycling
PU
05:26aArcelorMittal Faces Strike In South Africa Over Wage Demands
MT
05/10S.African labour union to strike at ArcelorMittal over wages
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : acquires German steel scrap recycling businesses from Alba International Recycling

05/11/2022 | 08:32am EDT
ArcelorMittal today announces it has acquired several steel scrap recycling facilities from environmental services and recycling company ALBA International Recycling.

Transaction signing occurred last week with closing, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, expected in the coming months.

The deal involves 10 scrap yards located in the south of Germany, across three different companies, ALBA Electronics Recycling, ALBA Metall Süd Rhein-Main and ALBA Metall Süd. Together, these companies process approximately 400,000 tonnes of material annually, the majority of which is steel scrap. The companies source material from a broad range of suppliers, contracts with municipalities and via contracts with industrial clients from a range of manufacturing sectors. The companies ship processed metal scrap and other materials to metal producers and other participants in the circular economy.

Commenting, Geert Van Poelvoorde, ArcelorMittal Europe CEO, said:

"Increasing the use of scrap in our steelmaking operations and securing access to the metallics required for low-carbon steelmaking is one component of our plans to reduce our CO2e emissions intensity by 35 per cent by 2030. I am therefore very pleased to welcome the management teams and employees of all three companies to ArcelorMittal. The management teams will stay in place and we look forward to working closely with our new colleagues to utilise their market knowledge and expertise to enable Alba to capture the strong growth potential which resides in their business, and support our ambition to lead our industry's efforts to decarbonise."

This is the second steel scrap acquisition ArcelorMittal has made recently. It follows the acquisition of John Lawrie Metals Ltd., a leading consolidator of ferrous scrap metal based in Scotland, in March 2022.

In its second Climate Action report, published in July last year, ArcelorMittal outlined five levers which will enable the Company to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050, one of which was increased use of scrap steel. As well as using scrap in an electric arc furnace, we can increase the use of low-quality scrap in the blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace steelmaking process by improving steel scrap sorting and classification, installing scrap pre-melting technology and adjusting the steelmaking process to accommodate scrap.

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 11 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2022 12:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 627 M - -
Net income 2022 12 601 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 086 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,95x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 24 413 M 24 413 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 27,34 $
Average target price 45,72 $
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-7.78%24 413
NUCOR13.47%34 455
TATA STEEL LIMITED4.85%18 417
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.0.55%16 344
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.24.13%14 602
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION3.19%13 698