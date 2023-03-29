ArcelorMittal : and Bamesa commit to working together on low-carbon projects

ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products and Bamesa, an international leader in steel service centres (SSCs), have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will strengthen both companies' efforts to reduce CO2 emissions as well as using XCarb® solutions.

Yves Koeberle, CEO ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products, signed the MoU at Bamesa's headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, on 29 March.

The MoU focusses on the two companies exploring ways of reducing scope 3 emissions - emissions attributed to purchased steel - as well as increasing and testing the use of recycled steel in low-carbon emissions products. It also commits both companies to increasing the proportion of XCarb® products used in the supply chain for coils, every year between 2024 and 2030.

Speaking in Barcelona, Yves Koeberle said: "It is a pleasure to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with our partner Bamesa, which will further strengthen our common approach to sustainability projects. It is through working closely with our customers that we will achieve our goal of reducing CO 2 emissions within Europe by 35% by 2030, and reaching net-zero by 2050, so I would like to thank Bamesa for the leadership they have shown in developing a low-carbon emissions supply chain for the automotive sector".

As a leading SSC and supplier to OEMs and stampers, Bamesa has a key role to play in the decarbonisation of the automotive supply chain. Bamesa has a presence in Spain, Portugal, France, Turkey, Romania, Morocco and the Czech Republic, operating 13 plants, and delivering just in time to customers including the automotive, appliances and construction sector.

The agreement with ArcelorMittal is part of Bamesa's strategic plan to make it the leader in the environmental transformation of the sector, while providing sustainable solutions to their customers.

ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products has two XCarb® products that are in use in the automotive sector, both XCarb® green steel certificates - which are bought alongside a purchase of physical steel - and XCarb® recycled and renewably produced, which is made with 100% renewable electricity and a high proportion of recycled steel. Since the launch of XCarb® recycled and renewably produced in the Flat Products business last year, more grades have been added to the portfolio, meaning that XCarb® steels can be used as a substrate for high-strength automotive parts.

ArcelorMittal and Bamesa have a number of joint venture steel service centre companies, in Morocco, Romania and Turkey.