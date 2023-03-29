Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:44:51 2023-03-29 am EDT
27.32 EUR   +3.41%
10:18aArcelormittal : and Bamesa commit to working together on low-carbon projects
PU
07:05aARCELORMITTAL : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for UBS
MD
06:46aGlobal Rally Props Up French CAC 40 Index Midday Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : and Bamesa commit to working together on low-carbon projects

03/29/2023 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products and Bamesa, an international leader in steel service centres (SSCs), have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will strengthen both companies' efforts to reduce CO2 emissions as well as using XCarb® solutions.

Yves Koeberle, CEO ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products, signed the MoU at Bamesa's headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, on 29 March.

The MoU focusses on the two companies exploring ways of reducing scope 3 emissions - emissions attributed to purchased steel - as well as increasing and testing the use of recycled steel in low-carbon emissions products. It also commits both companies to increasing the proportion of XCarb® products used in the supply chain for coils, every year between 2024 and 2030.

Speaking in Barcelona, Yves Koeberle said: "It is a pleasure to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with our partner Bamesa, which will further strengthen our common approach to sustainability projects. It is through working closely with our customers that we will achieve our goal of reducing CO2 emissions within Europe by 35% by 2030, and reaching net-zero by 2050, so I would like to thank Bamesa for the leadership they have shown in developing a low-carbon emissions supply chain for the automotive sector".

As a leading SSC and supplier to OEMs and stampers, Bamesa has a key role to play in the decarbonisation of the automotive supply chain. Bamesa has a presence in Spain, Portugal, France, Turkey, Romania, Morocco and the Czech Republic, operating 13 plants, and delivering just in time to customers including the automotive, appliances and construction sector.

The agreement with ArcelorMittal is part of Bamesa's strategic plan to make it the leader in the environmental transformation of the sector, while providing sustainable solutions to their customers.

ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products has two XCarb® products that are in use in the automotive sector, both XCarb® green steel certificates - which are bought alongside a purchase of physical steel - and XCarb® recycled and renewably produced, which is made with 100% renewable electricity and a high proportion of recycled steel. Since the launch of XCarb® recycled and renewably produced in the Flat Products business last year, more grades have been added to the portfolio, meaning that XCarb® steels can be used as a substrate for high-strength automotive parts.

ArcelorMittal and Bamesa have a number of joint venture steel service centre companies, in Morocco, Romania and Turkey.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 14:17:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
10:18aArcelormittal : and Bamesa commit to working together on low-carbon projects
PU
07:05aARCELORMITTAL : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for UBS
MD
06:46aGlobal Rally Props Up French CAC 40 Index Midday Wednesday
MT
05:54aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Continues to Improve as Banking ..
DJ
03/27HBIS Signs Carbon Capture Deal With BHP
MT
03/23BofA Securities Upgrades ArcelorMittal to Buy From Neutral
MT
03/23ArcelorMittal Assessing Damage from Spanish Blast Furnace Fire
MT
03/23ArcelorMittal Evaluating Damage Caused by Spanish Blast Furnace Fire
DJ
03/14Volkswagen Plans $192 Billion Investment Focusing on EVs, New Tech -- Commodities Round..
DJ
03/14European Midday Briefing: Some Market Calm Restored; U.S. CPI U..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 70 449 M - -
Net income 2023 3 472 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,53x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 23 070 M 23 070 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 154 352
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,65 $
Average target price 38,55 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL7.51%23 070
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer