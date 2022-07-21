ArcelorMittal : and Gestamp announce partnership to put low-carbon emissions steel parts on the automotive production line

ArcelorMittal and Tier 1 automotive supplier Gestamp have successfully trialed the use of low-carbon emissions steel for use in car parts that will ultimately be used in the production of vehicles in Spain and throughout Europe.

The two companies have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation on sustainability, specifically in the production of low-carbon emissions steel parts and are working closely to ensure that ArcelorMittal's steel meets all Gestamp's technical requirements. In this process, Gestamp has a very important role in validating the low-carbon emissions steel produced by ArcelorMittal in order to meet the standards of excellence its automotive clients need. This challenge is the responsibility of Gestamp's R&D team that, due to the Company´s know-how, has developed a detailed, step-by-step procedure to validate and homologate ArcelorMittal's low-carbon emissions steel for use in vehicle production.

Using Usibor® 1500 made with XCarb® recycled and renewably produced substrate, Gestamp has successfully trialed the first parts (such as a car's tunnel, and seat reinforcements) in press-hardenable steel, which is ultra high-strength and therefore enables car manufacturers to achieve excellent weight reductions across the vehicle. XCarb® recycled and renewably produced is a decarbonized product made with a very high proportion of recycled steel (scrap) in an EAF and 100% renewable electricity. The steel used by Gestamp has a carbon footprint that is almost 70% lower than the same product made without XCarb® recycled and renewably produced. These are major steps forward in Gestamp's ESG strategy to decarbonize their supply chain and contribute to the mitigation of climate change, collaborating to make this low-carbon emissions steel project a tangible reality and therefore, more sustainable vehicles.

Speaking about the partnership between ArcelorMittal and Gestamp, Francisco J. Riberas Executive Chairman Gestamp, said: "At Gestamp we always work aligned with the needs of our customers in order to meet their objectives of sustainability. And it is most important for the mobility of the future that we help them to decarbonize their supply chain. True to our own ESG strategy, the R&D teams at Gestamp have verified empirically that these steels meet the customer's specifications for these parts. Based on these tests carried out, the Company has defined an approval process that guarantees our customers that our validation of this steel is carried out in compliance with all the validation requirements that they request."

Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO ArcelorMittal Europe said: "Decarbonising our world is the biggest challenge we have ever faced as a society, and as an industry. The scale of the challenge for steelmakers means that partnerships and collaboration are crucial for us to have a chance of succeeding - we achieve more, faster, by working with our customers and other stakeholders. Our work with our valued customer Gestamp to use our XCarb® recycled and renewably produced to manufacture ultra-high strength steel to help carmakers decarbonise their supply chain is a beacon for our industry; just a few years ago, we did not think it would be technically possible to do this, but today we are on the brink of supplying low-carbon emissions steel for large-scale automotive production".

Gestamp announced last year that it was the first Tier 1 supplier in the automotive sector to buy ArcelorMittal's XCarb® green steel certificates for the production of automotive components.

About Gestamp

Gestamp is a multinational specialized in the design, development and manufacture of highly engineered metal components for the main vehicle manufacturers. It develops products with an innovative design to produce lighter and safer vehicles, which offer lower energy consumption and a lower environmental impact. Its products cover the areas of bodywork, chassis and mechanisms.

The company is present in 24 countries with more than 100 production plants, 13 R&D centers and a workforce of nearly 40,000 employees worldwide. Its turnover in 2021 was 8,093 million euros. Gestamp is listed on the Spanish stock exchange under the ticker GEST.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tons, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tons. Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes, which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future. ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

About XCarb®:

XCarb® is designed to bring together all of ArcelorMittal's reduced, low and zero-carbon products and steelmaking activities. As part of the XCarb® brand ArcelorMittal has launched two innovative offers for our customers: XCarb® green steel certificates for products made via the Blast Furnace route and XCarb® renewably produced for products made via the Electric Arc Furnace route using scrap.

