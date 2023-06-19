Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:45 2023-06-19 am EDT
25.39 EUR   -1.44%
11:41aArcelormittal : and SEKISUI CHEMICAL's Carbon Recycling Project achieves target ahead of schedule
PU
09:46aArcelorMittal invests 67 million euros in a new electric arc furnace at its Belval site, with the support of the Ministry of Economy
AQ
06/16Arcelormittal : invests 67 million euros in a new electric arc furnace at its Belval site, with the support of the Ministry of Economy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : and SEKISUI CHEMICAL's Carbon Recycling Project achieves target ahead of schedule

06/19/2023 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ArcelorMittal and SEKISUI CHEMICAL have been partnering on a project to capture and reuse CO2 emitted during steelmaking. As part of this partnership, the two companies have been supported by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Japan's national research and development agency, and have launched an "International collaboration on CCU for circular carbon in Steelmaking" (hereafter, the NEDO project), scheduled for three years from 2021.

One of the research topics is to develop a fundamental technology for Synthesis Gas (carbon monoxide and hydrogen) production using SEKISUI CHEMICAL's unique chemical looping technology.

Through tests using actual blast furnace gas at ArcelorMittal's plant in Asturias, Spain, a CO2 conversion rate of 90% and a hydrogen conversion rate of 75% has been achieved, higher than the project target of a CO2 conversion rate of 85% or higher and a hydrogen conversion rate of 60% or higher using this technology.*1 . To obtain these results, it was important to carry out a CO2 capture process reaching 90% of CO2 purity.

As a next step, the two companies will further optimise the conditions, replace the catalyst with a high-performance one, and conduct a long-term test with a higher reaction yield by December 2023. At the same time, they will consider new projects to demonstrate the ability to scale up the new technology.

Steelmaking accounts for 7-9 percent of global CO2 emissions. The blast furnace process in particular, which produces pig iron from iron ore, accounts for about 70% of CO2 emissions in the steel industry, and therefore reducing these emissions is a major challenge for the steel industry. In the NEDO project, CO2 separated and captured from blast furnace gas is converted to Synthesis Gas (a mixture of CO and H2) through a chemical process. The converted syngas is introduced into the blast furnace as a reduction agent to replace coke (CCU for carbon circulation in steelmaking). Through the project, the companies will demonstrate technologies that contribute to the effective use of CO2 and CO2 reduction.

In addition to completing the NEDO project, both companies aim to launch a new project to demonstrate the ability to scale up for commercialization.

*1: This achievement is a result of NEDO's international joint research and development project (JPNP20005) in the field of clean energy.

(Reference)

ArcelorMittal and SEKISUI CHEMICAL announce carbon recycling partnership (announced on July 20, 2021)

https://www.sekisuichemical.com/news/2021/1364774_38536.html

Attachments

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 15:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
11:41aArcelormittal : and SEKISUI CHEMICAL's Carbon Recycling Project achieves target ahead of s..
PU
09:46aArcelorMittal invests 67 million euros in a new electric arc furnace at its Belval site..
AQ
06/16Arcelormittal : invests 67 million euros in a new electric arc furnace at its Belval site,..
PU
06/15Metals & Mining’s recent rebound  still not late to hop on
Alphavalue
06/14Arcelormittal and John Cockerill Announces Plans to Develop World’S First Industri..
CI
06/14European Equities Close Mostly Higher Wednesday; EC Says Google Breached Anti-Trust Rul..
MT
06/14ArcelorMittal, John Cockerill to Build World's First Large-scale Iron Electrolysis Plan..
MT
06/14LanzaTech, ArcelorMittal Say Carbon Capture, Utilization Facility in Belgium Moves Towa..
MT
06/14ArcelorMittal and John Cockerill announce plans to develop world's first industrial sca..
GL
06/14ArcelorMittal and John Cockerill announce plans to develop world's first industrial sca..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 72 658 M - -
Net income 2023 3 797 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,40x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 22 393 M 22 393 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 154 352
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,14 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL4.82%22 393
NUCOR CORPORATION14.87%38 038
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.42.13%23 350
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.21%19 402
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.4.94%17 331
TATA STEEL LIMITED1.42%17 043
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer