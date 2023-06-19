ArcelorMittal : and SEKISUI CHEMICAL's Carbon Recycling Project achieves target ahead of schedule

ArcelorMittal and SEKISUI CHEMICAL have been partnering on a project to capture and reuse CO2 emitted during steelmaking. As part of this partnership, the two companies have been supported by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Japan's national research and development agency, and have launched an "International collaboration on CCU for circular carbon in Steelmaking" (hereafter, the NEDO project), scheduled for three years from 2021.

One of the research topics is to develop a fundamental technology for Synthesis Gas (carbon monoxide and hydrogen) production using SEKISUI CHEMICAL's unique chemical looping technology.

Through tests using actual blast furnace gas at ArcelorMittal's plant in Asturias, Spain, a CO 2 conversion rate of 90% and a hydrogen conversion rate of 75% has been achieved, higher than the project target of a CO 2 conversion rate of 85% or higher and a hydrogen conversion rate of 60% or higher using this technology.*1 . To obtain these results, it was important to carry out a CO2 capture process reaching 90% of CO 2 purity.

As a next step, the two companies will further optimise the conditions, replace the catalyst with a high-performance one, and conduct a long-term test with a higher reaction yield by December 2023. At the same time, they will consider new projects to demonstrate the ability to scale up the new technology.