Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal announces share buyback program

02/15/2021 | 02:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

15 February 2021, 08:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) today announces a share buyback program (the ‘Program’) under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2020 (the ‘AGM Authorization’).

For the background to this Program, reference is made to the Company’s press release dated 9 February relating to the Company selling 40 million Cleveland-Cliffs common shares for gross proceeds of US$652 million.

The shares acquired under the Program are intended:

1) To meet ArcelorMittal’s obligations under debt obligations exchangeable into equity securities, and/or;
2) To reduce its share capital.

ArcelorMittal intends to repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of US$650 million in accordance with the AGM Authorization and applicable market abuse regulations. The Program will commence today1.

Furthermore, on completion of the Program, ArcelorMittal will commence a further share buyback program for an aggregate amount of US$570 million, in-line with the Company’s new capital returns policy announced on 11 February in the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Both share buybacks programs will be completed by 31 December 2021. Further details regarding this second share buyback program will be announced ahead of its commencement.

ENDS

1 The Significant Shareholder has declared its intention to enter into a share repurchase agreement with ArcelorMittal, to sell each trading day on which ArcelorMittal has purchased shares under the Program, an equivalent number of shares, at the proportion of the Significant Shareholder’s stake in the Company of 36.34% of issued and outstanding shares of ArcelorMittal, at the same price as the shares repurchased on the market. The effect of the share repurchase agreement is to maintain the Significant Shareholder’s voting rights in ArcelorMittal’s issued share capital (net of treasury shares) at the current level, pursuant to the Program.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century.

With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


 		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
  




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
02/14ArcelorMittal announces share buyback program
GL
02/12Materials Up As Dollar Remains Under Pressure -- Materials Roundup
DJ
02/12TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Infrastructure's Fast Lane; Seeking Automotive Chips;..
DJ
02/12ARCELORMITTAL : Blockades Lifted at Baffinland Mary River Project
AQ
02/12ARCELORMITTAL : Credit Suisse Adjusts ArcelorMittal's Price Target to $27 From $..
MT
02/12ARCELORMITTAL : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/11ARCELORMITTAL : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
02/11ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
02/11ARCELORMITTAL : S&P Revises Outlook on ArcelorMittal's BBB-/A-3 Ratings to Stabl..
MT
02/11ARCELORMITTAL : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 489 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 762 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 23 947 M 23 948 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 191 248
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,17 $
Last Close Price 22,65 $
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-1.03%23 948
POSCO-0.37%19 248
NUCOR5.92%17 011
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION12.05%13 054
TATA STEEL LIMITED5.73%10 788
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.3.08%8 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ