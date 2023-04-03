Advanced search
2023-04-03
26.80 EUR   -3.84%
ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its 60,431,380 shares buyback program

04/03/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
3 April 2023, 19.30 CET

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) today announces that it has completed the 60,431,380 shares buyback program it announced on 29 July 2022 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of 4 May 2022.

By market close on 31 March 2023, ArcelorMittal had repurchased 60,431,380  shares. All details are available on the Company’s website at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback-program

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
  


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 71 119 M - -
Net income 2023 3 555 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,77x
Yield 2023 1,60%
Capitalization 24 386 M 24 428 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 154 352
Free-Float 53,1%
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 30,28 $
Average target price 37,99 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL13.41%24 386
NUCOR CORPORATION17.19%38 917
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION36.13%21 613
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.33.09%21 398
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.15.72%19 286
TATA STEEL LIMITED-7.23%15 553
