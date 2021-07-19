Log in
ArcelorMittal : announces the publication of second quarter 2021 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures (Form 6-K)

07/19/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
ArcelorMittal announces the publication of second quarter 2021 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

16 July, 2021, 17:00 CET

ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its second quarter 2021 EBITDA sell-side analysts' consensus figures.

The consensus figures are based on analysts' estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of approximately 15-20 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

EBITDA consensus estimates

Period
Number of sell-side
analysts participation
EBITDA consensus
average $ million
2Q 2021
15
$4,668

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following:


Barclays - Tom Zhang

CITI - Ephrem Ravi

Commerzbank - Ingo-Martin Schachel

Credit Suisse - Carsten Riek

Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz

Exane - Seth Rosenfeld

Goldman Sachs - Jack O'Brien

Groupo Santander - Robert Jackson

GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual

ING - Stijn Demeester

Jefferies - Alan Spence

Kepler - Rochus Brauneiser

Keybanc - Phil Gibbs

Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel

Oddo - Alain Williams

Disclaimer

The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions made by third party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on information provided or checked by ArcelorMittal and can only be seen as a consensus view on ArcelorMittal's results from an outside perspective. ArcelorMittal has not provided input on these forecasts, except by referring to past publicly disclosed information. ArcelorMittal does not accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual forecast or estimate. This web page may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by ArcelorMittal or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between ArcelorMittal's actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in ArcelorMittal's periodic reports available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
General
+44 20 7543 1128
Retail
+44 20 3214 2893
SRI
+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
+33 171 921 026
E-mail
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications

Paul Weigh
Tel:
+44 20 3214 2419
E-mail:
press@arcelormittal.com


Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 16:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71 384 M - -
Net income 2021 9 587 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,05x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 30 444 M 30 451 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 30,09 $
Average target price 42,71 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL34.98%32 430
NUCOR CORPORATION73.04%28 934
POSCO25.37%23 614
TATA STEEL LIMITED98.63%18 897
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION38.78%15 874
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.62.41%12 724