  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  ArcelorMittal
  News
  Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 09/22 11:35:06 am
25.74 EUR   +4.49%
ARCELORMITTAL : cancels 50 million treasury shares (Form 6-K)
PU
ARCELORMITTAL : cancels 50 million treasury shares
AQ
ARCELORMITTAL : Designated person notification (Form 6-K)
PU
ArcelorMittal : cancels 50 million treasury shares (Form 6-K)

09/22/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
ArcelorMittal cancels 50 million treasury shares

22 September 2021, 17:20 CET

In line with the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 8 June 2021, the Board of ArcelorMittal has decided to cancel 50 million treasury shares to keep the number of treasury shares within appropriate levels. This cancellation takes into account the shares already purchased under the US$2.2 billion share buyback announced on 29 July 2021.

As a result of this cancellation, ArcelorMittal will have 982,809,772 shares in issue (compared to 1,032,809,772 before the cancellation).


With reference to article 14 of the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law"), ArcelorMittal announces that the total number of voting rights and capital is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the Company's website under "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure".

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
General
+44 20 7543 1128
Retail
+44 20 3214 2893
SRI
+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
+33 171 921 026
E-mail investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
Paul Weigh
Tel: +44 20 3214 2419
E-mail: press@arcelormittal.com


Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
