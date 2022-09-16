Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:15 2022-09-16 am EDT
22.05 EUR   +0.23%
ArcelorMittal in Spanish furlough talks as steel demand falters

09/16/2022 | 06:59am EDT
Coils of steel are seen at the ArcelorMittal Factory in Florange

MADRID (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal has started negotiations with unions this week on a broad furlough scheme for the 8,300 workers at its Spanish mills in the face of weakening demand and soaring energy prices, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The world's largest steelmaker expects to reach an agreement within a couple of weeks to allow it to idle any of its plants in Spain for any period of time until the end of 2023, the spokesperson added.

ArcelorMittal's Sestao steelworks near the northern city of Bilbao, which has an annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes, is already idle and the company also intends to shut one of its two blast furnaces in the Asturias region, with capacity of 2.3 million tonnes, from Sept. 28.

The company owns 11 plants in Spain, though it doesn't plan to idle the three in Alava and Navarra, where it produces steel pipes.

European steel producers are facing falling demand, particularly from automakers, as the economic climate deteriorates. Customers prefer to buy cheaper steel from outside Europe, where energy prices haven't risen as fast and labour costs are lower.

Soaring carbon permit prices have also made European steelmakers less competitive, the spokesman said.

ArcelorMittal on Thursday said it intended to reduce its fourth-quarter output in Europe by 1.5 million tonnes from the same period last year. In Spain, its output last year was 6.1 million tonnes.

The company said it is also working on a furlough scheme in France.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 77 220 M - -
Net income 2022 11 425 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 891 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,70x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 18 616 M 18 616 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 21,99 $
Average target price 37,01 $
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-21.83%18 616
NUCOR2.73%30 725
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.73%16 399
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION23.00%14 466
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.22.81%13 920
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-14.39%12 239