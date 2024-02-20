ArcelorMittal: invested $188 million in three years via XCarb

ArcelorMittal announces that almost three years after its launch, its XCarb innovation fund - aimed at supporting decarbonization solutions for the steel industry - has invested a total of $188.5 million in seven companies.



The technologies selected range from carbon capture and utilization to long-term battery storage solutions and hydrogen production.



'Thanks to this fund, we have also become a founding partner of the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst program headed by Bill Gates, a platform to which we have committed $100 million over 5 years, which aims to accelerate the adoption of decarbonization technologies by investing in early-stage projects', Arcelor points out.



In 2023, the Fund made three investments totaling $66 million, with $36 million in Boston Metal (molten oxide electrolysis specialist), $25 million in TerraPower (nuclear innovation company) and $5 million in CHAR Technologies, which is testing the use of its bio-carbon solutions as a partial replacement for fossil coal in the steelmaking process.





