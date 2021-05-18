Log in
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 05/18 11:36:56 am
26.745 EUR   -1.00%
12:32pARCELORMITTAL  : Designated person notification (Form 6-K)
PU
04:15aARCELORMITTAL  : Designated person notification
AQ
05/14ARCELORMITTAL  : CAPITALIZATION AND INDEBTEDNESS (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : Designated person notification (Form 6-K)

05/18/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Designated person notification

18 May 2021, 10:15 CET

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on ArcelorMittal's web site www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.
This transaction is directly connected to ArcelorMittal's share buyback program announced on 4 March 2021. ArcelorMittal's Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell shares so that its voting rights in ArcelorMittal's share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 36.34%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Equity investors > Share Buyback Program.
ENDS


Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 16:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66 805 M - -
Net income 2021 7 943 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,20x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 34 605 M 34 586 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 39,31 $
Last Close Price 32,84 $
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Suzanne P. Nimocks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL43.09%34 586
NUCOR CORPORATION99.89%31 815
POSCO39.71%24 430
TATA STEEL LIMITED78.80%18 809
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION69.88%18 205
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.72.93%13 632