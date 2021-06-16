Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 06/16 11:37:49 am
25.23 EUR   -1.64%
02:30pARCELORMITTAL  : Designated person notification (Form 6-K)
PU
11:21aEuropean ADRs Flat in Wednesday Morning Trading
MT
06/15European ADRs Flat in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : Designated person notification (Form 6-K)

06/16/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Designated person notification

15 June 2021, 12:45 CET

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on ArcelorMittal's web site www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.

This transaction is directly connected to ArcelorMittal's share buyback program announced on 4 March 2021. ArcelorMittal's Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell shares so that its voting rights in ArcelorMittal's share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 36.34%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Equity investors > Share Buyback Program.

ENDS

Page 1 of 1


Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 18:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
02:30pARCELORMITTAL  : Designated person notification (Form 6-K)
PU
11:21aEuropean ADRs Flat in Wednesday Morning Trading
MT
06/15European ADRs Flat in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/15ARCELORMITTAL  : Designated person notification
AQ
06/14ARCELORMITTAL  : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06/10ARCELORMITTAL  : Société Générale SA shareholding notification (Form 6-K)
PU
06/10ARCELORMITTAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/09Société Générale SA shareholding notification
GL
06/08ARCELORMITTAL  : Initial $10 million investment part of broader partnership esta..
PU
06/08ARCELORMITTAL  : EU Commission Sets July 9 to Decide on ArcelorMittal's Purchase..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 532 M - -
Net income 2021 8 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,92x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 32 767 M 32 751 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 39,59 $
Last Close Price 31,10 $
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL35.86%32 775
NUCOR CORPORATION91.62%30 499
POSCO26.84%23 127
TATA STEEL LIMITED77.48%19 255
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION44.50%16 069
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.71.36%13 345