    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
ArcelorMittal : S.A., - Designated person notification

07/01/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Designated person notification

30 June 2021, 18:30 CET

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.luand on ArcelorMittal's web site www.arcelormittal.comunder Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.

This transaction is directly connected to ArcelorMittal's share buyback program announced on 18 June 2021. ArcelorMittal's Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell shares so that its voting rights in ArcelorMittal's share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 36.34%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on www.arcelormittal.comunder Investors > Equity investors > Share Buyback Program.

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:07:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68 097 M - -
Net income 2021 8 644 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 830 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,69x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 31 762 M 31 765 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 30,65 $
Average target price 40,27 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL36.92%32 430
NUCOR CORPORATION80.35%28 934
POSCO27.94%23 614
TATA STEEL LIMITED81.31%18 897
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION41.08%15 874
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.61.65%12 724