ArcelorMittal

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
ArcelorMittal : names Geert Van Poelvoorde as CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe

03/08/2021 | 05:39am EST
Following the announcement that Aditya Mittal has become CEO of ArcelorMittal, the company has made a number of appointments to its management team in Europe.

Geert Van Poelvoorde has been named CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, having been CEO ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products since 2014. Mr Van Poelvoorde, who succeeds Aditya Mittal in the role of CEO ArcelorMittal Europe, is now responsible for the full scope of ArcelorMittal's activities in Europe. He is an Executive Vice President of ArcelorMittal and a member of the Group management committee, and has been president of EUROFER, the European Steel Association, since 2015.

Yves Koeberle has been appointed as CEO ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products, with immediate effect. Mr Koeberle, Vice President of ArcelorMittal, has served as head of ArcelorMittal Sourcing, and the European Procurement Organisation since 2013, and head of ArcelorMittal Shipping since 2018. He is also a member of the Group management committee.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Van Poelvoorde said: 'I am honoured to be appointed to the position of CEO ArcelorMittal Europe. While the European steel industry faces huge challenges to remain competitive in a global industry, as a company we have shown tremendous resilience and industry-leading expertise in responding both to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in accelerating our progress towards becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Indeed, ArcelorMittal Europe is at the forefront of decarbonising the steel industry, and the challenge of producing low-carbon steel on a commercial scale will be a major strategic focus for us. We have a very talented team and I am looking forward to leading and working with them in my new role.'

Mr Van Poelvoorde will work closely with the CEOs of the three segments of ArcelorMittal Europe: Augustine Kochuparampil, CEO ArcelorMittal Europe - Long Products, Cedric Bouzar, CEO of ArcelorMittal Downstream Solutions and Yves Koeberle, CEO ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products.

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 10:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
