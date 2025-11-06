ArcelorMittal said on Thursday it is optimistic about its outlook for fiscal 2026 after exceeding market expectations in Q3, announcements that resulted in a sharp rise in its share price in early trading on the Paris Stock Exchange.



The world's largest steelmaker posted a decline in EBITDA for the quarter ended September to $1.51bn, compared with $1.58bn a year earlier, but higher than the consensus of $1.46bn, based on 15 analysts surveyed by the company.



In a press release, the group attributed the decline to lower steel deliveries in Europe, compounded by a drop in selling prices in Brazil.



However, its revenue increased to $15.66bn over the quarter, compared with $15.20bn a year earlier.



Aditya Mittal, its CEO, described the results as "resilient," given that the third quarter is traditionally marked by an unfavorable seasonal effect.



"While markets remain challenging and the impact of tariffs persists, we are seeing some signs of stabilization and are optimistic about business in 2026, with the implementation of more favorable industrial policies in our key markets," he said.



The group explains that it has high hopes for the European steel defense plan presented last month by Brussels, a new framework designed to combat unfair competition affecting the European steel industry, as well as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), another European regulatory instrument dedicated to combating carbon leakage.



Following these announcements, ArcelorMittal shares were up about 5% on Thursday morning in early trading, returning to their annual highs.