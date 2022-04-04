Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders - Form 6-K

04/04/2022 | 08:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

4 April 2022, 08:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (the 'Company') announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (the 'General Meetings'), which will be held on Wednesday 4 May 2022 at 15.00 CET.

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, ArcelorMittal is taking precautionary measures to limit exposure for its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. The Company's Board of Directors has therefore decided to hold this year's General Meetings without a physical presence, as permitted under Luxembourg law. Arrangements have therefore been made to provide shareholders with the opportunity to vote electronically and by proxy voting.

The ArcelorMittal shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meetings will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 20 April 2022 at midnight (24:00 hours CET) (the 'Record Date').

The Company will also provide the opportunity for a virtual questions and answers ('Q&A') session for shareholders subject to prior registration. This virtual Q&A session will take place at 14.00 CET on 4 May 2022. All details to register and participate can be found in the convening notice.

The convening notice, the Annual Report 2021, the Form 20F 2021, the voting forms and all other meeting documentation will be available on ArcelorMittal's website www.arcelormittal.com under Investors - Equity investors - Shareholders events - AGM - General Meetings of shareholders, 4 May 2022. Shareholders may obtain, free of charge, a copy of the Annual Report 2021 (in English), by emailing privateinvestors@arcelormittal.com.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

Page 1 of 2
ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/



Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations


General
+44 20 7543 1128

Retail
+44 20 3214 2893

SRI
+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
+33 171 921 026

E-mail
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com



Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications


Paul Weigh

Tel:
+44 20 3214 2419

E-mail:
press@arcelormittal.com


Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 19:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
08:37pARCELORMITTAL : publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinar..
PU
08:44aARCELORMITTAL : S.A., - ArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Me..
PU
07:01aArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordina..
GL
03/29ArcelorMittal Halts Output at Three Steel Plants in Spain, Reuters Reports
DJ
03/29ArcelorMittal Suspends Output at Three Spanish Steel Mills Due to Truckers Strike
MT
03/24ARCELORMITTAL : and the City of Zenica inaugurate combined heat and power plant, cutting s..
PU
03/23ARCELORMITTAL : Utilising Greenko's hydro pump storage project, 250 MW of uninterrupted re..
PU
03/23ARCELORMITTAL : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
03/22ARCELORMITTAL : S.A., - Designated person notification
PU
03/22TotalEnergies Starts 3D Project With ArcelorMittal For Recapturing CO2 Gases
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 75 753 M - 57 795 M
Net income 2022 10 451 M - 7 973 M
Net cash 2022 1 430 M - 1 091 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,89x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 29 734 M 29 613 M 22 685 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 32,88 $
Average target price 46,59 $
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Suzanne P. Nimocks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL5.83%29 900
NUCOR30.76%40 118
TATA STEEL LIMITED18.41%21 162
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.92%17 853
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.48.64%16 970
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.36.93%16 107