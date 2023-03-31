Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:48 2023-03-30 am EDT
27.60 EUR   +1.36%
02:07aArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel JV Obtains $5 Billion Loan to Boost Capacity in India
MT
02:04aArcelormittal : Additional remuneration disclosure – English
PU
02:02aArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

03/31/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 March 2023, 08:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (the ‘General Meetings’), which will be held on 2 May 2023 at 14:00 CET at the Company’s registered office, 24-26, boulevard d’Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg.

The ArcelorMittal shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meetings will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 18 April 2023 at midnight (24:00 hours CET) (the ‘Record Date’).

The convening notice, the Annual Report 2022, the Form 20F 2022, the voting forms and all other meeting documentation will be available on ArcelorMittal's website www.arcelormittal.com under Investors – Equity investors – Shareholders events – AGM – General Meetings of shareholders, 2 May 2023. Shareholders may obtain a soft copy of the Annual Report 2022 (in English) by making a request by e-mail to privateinvestors@arcelormittal.com unless they specify that they would like to receive free of charge a hard copy by mail (in which case they should provide the relevant postal address) or at the Company’s registered office.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
02:07aArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel JV Obtains $5 Billion Loan to Boost Capacity in India
MT
02:04aArcelormittal : Additional remuneration disclosure – English
PU
02:02aArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordina..
GL
02:01aArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordina..
GL
01:42aArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel India JV Gets $5 Billion Loan to Expand Capacity
DJ
01:01aArcelorMittal and Japan Bank for International Cooperation sign agreement to strengthen..
GL
01:01aArcelorMittal and Japan Bank for International Cooperation sign agreement to strengthen..
GL
01:01aAMNS Luxembourg Holding S.A. signs $5 billion loan agreement with consortium of Japanes..
GL
03/30Designated person notification
GL
03/30Designated person notification
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 71 119 M - -
Net income 2023 3 555 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,73x
Yield 2023 1,60%
Capitalization 24 239 M 24 239 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 154 352
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 30,10 $
Average target price 38,48 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL12.31%24 239
NUCOR CORPORATION13.74%38 133
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.98%20 830
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.22.78%19 840
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.97%18 995
TATA STEEL LIMITED-8.03%15 419
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer