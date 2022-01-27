Log in
26.955 EUR   -1.08%
ARCELORMITTAL : publishes second Advocacy Alignment Report
PU
Goldman Sachs Downgrades ArcelorMittal to Neutral From Buy
MT
ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs is less optimistic
MD
ArcelorMittal : publishes second Advocacy Alignment Report

01/27/2022 | 11:05am EST
ArcelorMittal ('the Company') has today published its second Climate Advocacy Alignment Report.

The full report can be accessed here.

The Climate Advocacy Alignment Report maps the policy positions of the 61 associations of which the Company is a member, against the objectives of the Paris agreement and the five policy priorities ArcelorMittal outlined in its second Climate Action Report, which are:

  1. Measures to incentivise the production of zero carbon emissions steel e.g. emissions trading systems, carbon taxation
  2. Fair and competitive market conditions to avoid carbon leakage e.g. carbon border adjustment mechanisms
  3. Financial support to make long-term investments e.g. carbon contracts for difference
  4. Access to sufficient, affordable clean energy
  5. Measures to incentivise the consumption of zero carbon emissions steel

Since the Company's first such report, published in May 2020, there has been significant alignment improvement in the positions of various key trade associations.

ArcelorMittal is committed to leading the decarbonisation of the steel industry and understands that collaboration is central to achieving this. The Company will continue to engage with stakeholders, including its membership associations, to drive further alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement and encourage their proactive contributions to the five policy priorities the Company has identified.

Earlier this year, ArcelorMittal announced a 2030 global CO2e intensity reduction target of 25% and increased its European 2030 CO2e intensity reduction target to 35% in its second group Climate Action Report. The Company had previously, in September 2020, announced its ambition to reach net zero by 2050. The report detailed several of the projects the Company is undertaking to reach its 2030 reduction target. These include plans to create the world's first zero carbon emissions steel plant in Sestao, Spain and convert its Canadian flat steel operations to DRI-EAF steelmaking through a CAD$1.8 billion investment which will reduce CO2 emissions by 60%.

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 16:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 047 M - -
Net income 2021 14 116 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,33x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 27 917 M 28 022 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 30,63 $
Average target price 45,77 $
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-3.18%28 022
NUCOR CORPORATION-18.49%25 335
TATA STEEL LIMITED-0.25%18 082
POSCO-1.82%17 030
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-0.45%15 058
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-14.42%10 542