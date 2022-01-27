ArcelorMittal : publishes second Advocacy Alignment Report

The full report can be accessed here.

The Climate Advocacy Alignment Report maps the policy positions of the 61 associations of which the Company is a member, against the objectives of the Paris agreement and the five policy priorities ArcelorMittal outlined in its second Climate Action Report, which are:

Measures to incentivise the production of zero carbon emissions steel e.g. emissions trading systems, carbon taxation Fair and competitive market conditions to avoid carbon leakage e.g. carbon border adjustment mechanisms Financial support to make long-term investments e.g. carbon contracts for difference Access to sufficient, affordable clean energy Measures to incentivise the consumption of zero carbon emissions steel

Since the Company's first such report, published in May 2020, there has been significant alignment improvement in the positions of various key trade associations.

ArcelorMittal is committed to leading the decarbonisation of the steel industry and understands that collaboration is central to achieving this. The Company will continue to engage with stakeholders, including its membership associations, to drive further alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement and encourage their proactive contributions to the five policy priorities the Company has identified.