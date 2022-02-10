ArcelorMittal : reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 results
02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
2021 Key highlights:
Health and safety focus: Protecting the health and wellbeing of employees remains the Company's overarching priority; LTIF rate of 0.79x in FY 2021 vs. 0.61x in FY 20203
Robust financial performance: FY 2021 operating income of $17.0bn4 (vs. $2.1bn4,5 in FY 2020) and EBITDA of $19.4bn (vs. $4.3bn in FY 2020)
Enhanced share value: Basic EPS of $13.53/sh. Equity book value per share22 increased to $51/sh (from $32/sh in FY 2020)
Financial strength: The Company ended 2021 with gross debt of $8.4bn (vs. $12.3bn at the end of 2020), net debt of $4.0bn (vs. $6.4bn at the end of 2020) and returned to investment grade; pension/OPEB declined 20% to $3.7bn in Dec'21 vs. $4.6bn in Dec'20
Healthy net income: $15.0bn6 in FY 2021 includes share of JV and associates net income of $2.2bn (vs. $0.2bn in FY 2020) largely reflecting performance at AMNS India, AMNS Calvert and other investees
Strong FCF generation: 9.2% higher steel shipments YoY on scope adjusted basis21 led to a working capital investment of $6.4bn in FY 2021; despite this the Group generated $6.6bn free cash flow (FCF)17 in FY 2021 ($9.9bn net cash provided by operating activities less capex of $3.0bn less minority dividends of $0.3bn)
Significant returns to shareholders: The Company returned $6.7bn of capital to shareholders in FY 2021, reducing the fully diluted shares outstanding by 19%; 165m shares cancelled (120m shares in 2021 and 45m shares in Jan 2022)
