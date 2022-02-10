Log in
ArcelorMittal : reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 results

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
2021 Key highlights:

  • Health and safety focus: Protecting the health and wellbeing of employees remains the Company's overarching priority; LTIF rate of 0.79x in FY 2021 vs. 0.61x in FY 20203
  • Robust financial performance: FY 2021 operating income of $17.0bn4 (vs. $2.1bn4,5 in FY 2020) and EBITDA of $19.4bn (vs. $4.3bn in FY 2020)
  • Enhanced share value: Basic EPS of $13.53/sh. Equity book value per share22 increased to $51/sh (from $32/sh in FY 2020)
  • Financial strength: The Company ended 2021 with gross debt of $8.4bn (vs. $12.3bn at the end of 2020), net debt of $4.0bn (vs. $6.4bn at the end of 2020) and returned to investment grade; pension/OPEB declined 20% to $3.7bn in Dec'21 vs. $4.6bn in Dec'20
  • Healthy net income: $15.0bn6 in FY 2021 includes share of JV and associates net income of $2.2bn (vs. $0.2bn in FY 2020) largely reflecting performance at AMNS India, AMNS Calvert and other investees
  • Strong FCF generation: 9.2% higher steel shipments YoY on scope adjusted basis21 led to a working capital investment of $6.4bn in FY 2021; despite this the Group generated $6.6bn free cash flow (FCF)17 in FY 2021 ($9.9bn net cash provided by operating activities less capex of $3.0bn less minority dividends of $0.3bn)
  • Significant returns to shareholders: The Company returned $6.7bn of capital to shareholders in FY 2021, reducing the fully diluted shares outstanding by 19%; 165m shares cancelled (120m shares in 2021 and 45m shares in Jan 2022)

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
