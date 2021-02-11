ArcelorMittal : reports fourth quarter and twelve months 2020 results

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 54 489 M - - Net income 2020 -1 762 M - - Net Debt 2020 7 142 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x Yield 2020 0,87% Capitalization 24 630 M 24 659 M - EV / Sales 2020 0,58x EV / Sales 2021 0,51x Nbr of Employees 191 248 Free-Float 62,3% Chart ARCELORMITTAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 29,15 $ Last Close Price 23,29 $ Spread / Highest target 69,4% Spread / Average Target 25,2% Spread / Lowest Target -44,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer Suzanne P. Nimocks Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ARCELORMITTAL 1.80% 24 659 POSCO -0.37% 19 042 NUCOR 2.80% 16 509 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 9.71% 12 709 TATA STEEL LIMITED 7.26% 11 097 COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 7.97% 9 000