ArcelorMittal: sale of ArcelorMittal Temirtau finalized

December 08, 2023

ArcelorMittal announces that it has finalized the sale of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, its Kazakh steelmaking and mining subsidiary, to Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC), an investment fund controlled by the Kazakh state.



The steelmaker received a consideration of $286 million, plus $250 million in repayment of intra-group liabilities. It will also receive a payment of $450 million, in four equal annual instalments, in repayment of an intra-group loan.



ArcelorMittal has also made a donation of around $35 million to Kazakhstan's Khalkyna Foundation, which focuses on health and education projects in the Karaganda region where the divested steel assets are located.



