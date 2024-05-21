ArcelorMittal: start-up of CO2 capture project in Ghent

On Tuesday, ArcelorMittal announced the commissioning of its industrial demonstrator designed to capture gases from the blast furnace of its steel plant in Ghent (Belgium).



This pilot project, carried out in collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and BHP, aims to test, over a period of one or two years, the feasibility of the technology designed to capture part of the gases emitted by the site.



The program is to be carried out in two phases: the first consisting in separating CO2 on the basis of a capacity of 300kg per day.



In a second phase, the project will focus on residual gases from the hot strip mill, which uses a combination of industrial gases, coke gas and natural gas.



