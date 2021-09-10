ArcelorMittal to Expand Mining, Logistics Operations in Liberia

By Kim Richters



ArcelorMittal said Friday that it has signed a landmark agreement with the government of Liberia, paving the way for the company to expand its mining and logistics operations in the country.

The steel-and-mining company said ArcelorMittal Liberia will significantly ramp up iron ore production and the overall expansion project would be one of the largest mining projects in West Africa.

"The capital required to finalize the project is expected to be approximately $0.8 billion, as it is effectively a brownfield expansion," said the company.

