  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ArcelorMittal to Expand Mining, Logistics Operations in Liberia

09/10/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
By Kim Richters

ArcelorMittal said Friday that it has signed a landmark agreement with the government of Liberia, paving the way for the company to expand its mining and logistics operations in the country.

The steel-and-mining company said ArcelorMittal Liberia will significantly ramp up iron ore production and the overall expansion project would be one of the largest mining projects in West Africa.

"The capital required to finalize the project is expected to be approximately $0.8 billion, as it is effectively a brownfield expansion," said the company.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1248ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 772 M - -
Net income 2021 13 002 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,55x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 33 425 M 33 440 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 56,0%
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL47.96%33 405
NUCOR CORPORATION111.64%33 061
TATA STEEL LIMITED124.91%23 676
POSCO32.17%23 257
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION73.61%19 338
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.78.63%13 461