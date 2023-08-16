NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal SA, the world's second-largest steelmaker, is considering a potential offer for U.S. Steel Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

ArcelorMittal is discussing a possible offer with its investment bankers, and there is no certainty that will press ahead with it, the sources said. If it launches a bid, it could mark the escalation of a bidding war that is already underway for U.S. Steel, following offers from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc and Esmark Inc for more than $7 billion.

The sources requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. Representatives for ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Emma Victoria-Farr in London)