Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Designated person notification - Form 6-K

11/09/2021 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Designated person notification

09 November 2021, 11:00 CET

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on https://www.bourse.lu/home and on ArcelorMittal's web site https://corporate.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.
This transaction is directly connected to ArcelorMittal's share buyback program announced on 29 July 2021. ArcelorMittal's Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell shares so that its voting rights in ArcelorMittal's share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 36.34%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on https://corporate.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Equity investors > Share Buyback Program.
ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Page 1 of 2
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
General
+44 20 7543 1128
Retail
+44 20 3214 2893
SRI
+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail
+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:
+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 20:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
03:05pDesignated person notification - Form 6-K
PU
11/06Hearing on Baffinland mine expansion ends, board to make recommendation
AQ
11/04ArcelorMittal announces CAD$205 million decarbonisation investment in its flagship Cana..
PU
11/04ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/03ArcelorMittal, Quebec To Invest $165 Million In Decarbonization Of Pellet Plant
MT
11/03ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11/03ArcelorMittal, Quebec Government Discloses Decarbonization Investment in Port-Cartier P..
MT
11/03ArcelorMittal announces CAD$205 million decarbonisation investment in its flagship Cana..
AQ
11/03ArcelorMittal Announces CAD 205 Million Decarbonisation Investment in its Canadian Mini..
CI
11/02Société Générale SA shareholding notification - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75 268 M - -
Net income 2021 13 347 M - -
Net Debt 2021 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,49x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 30 284 M 30 257 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,38 $
Average target price 46,42 $
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL52.57%31 449
NUCOR CORPORATION118.54%33 221
TATA STEEL LIMITED107.53%21 863
POSCO4.78%18 218
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION44.92%15 602
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.76.40%13 268