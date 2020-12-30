Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Société Générale SA shareholding notification

12/30/2020 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

30 December 2020 18:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that Société Générale SA has notified it of an increase in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in ArcelorMittal from 4.3% to 5.2%, based on a form submitted on 30 December 2020. The underlying transaction took place on 24 December 2020. The notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure’.

This notification was published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’) in view of a shareholding notification going above the 5% voting rights threshold.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of U.S.$70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


 		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
Europe+44 20 7543 1156
Americas+1 312 899 3985
Retail+44 20 7543 1156
SRI+44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit+33 171 921 026
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

E-mail:		 

press@arcelormittal.com
Phone:+442076297988
  
  
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
  
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419
  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
12:00pSociété Générale SA shareholding notification
GL
12/24Société Générale SA shareholding notification
GL
12/23ARCELORMITTAL : North America to add additional capability in Canada to produce ..
PU
12/23ARCELORMITTAL : Extends Mandatory Conversion Date for $1 Billion Bond
MT
12/23ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
12/22ArcelorMittal extends conversion date for $1bn mandatory convertible bond
GL
12/22ARCELORMITTAL : KeyBanc Adjusts ArcelorMittal's Price Target to $28 from $23, Ke..
MT
12/22MARKET CHATTER : ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel to Spend $775 Million to Build New ..
MT
12/22ARCELORMITTAL : and Nippon Steel sign definitive agreement to build EAF at AM/NS..
PU
12/21ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel to build new electric arc furnace in U.S.
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 236 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,3x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 24 572 M 24 566 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 191 248
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 24,56 $
Last Close Price 23,24 $
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL21.25%24 566
POSCO14.16%19 384
NUCOR-7.46%15 724
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-18.05%12 056
TATA STEEL LIMITED33.87%9 911
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.130.69%8 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ