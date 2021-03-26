Log in
ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
Société Générale SA shareholding notification

03/26/2021
26 March 2021, 13:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that Société Générale SA has notified it on 25 March 2021 of a decrease from 5.09% to 4.97% on 22 March 2021 in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in ArcelorMittal.

This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s OAM electronic database on www.bourse.lu and on the Company’s website, corporate.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure’.

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’) in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


 		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
  


Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59 917 M - -
Net income 2021 4 349 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,71x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 27 321 M 27 328 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,77 $
Last Close Price 25,93 $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL16.63%28 416
NUCOR CORPORATION36.91%20 714
POSCO13.42%20 649
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION38.74%15 858
TATA STEEL LIMITED12.33%11 678
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.24.95%10 244
