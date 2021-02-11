Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/11 09:37:25 am
19.21 EUR   -0.05%
03:18aSteel Mogul Lakshmi Mittal Turns Over CEO Role To Son
DJ
03:13aWall Street Points to Modest Gains Pre-Bell as Weekly Jobless Claims Fall
MT
02/10ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steel Mogul Lakshmi Mittal Turns Over CEO Role To Son

02/11/2021 | 09:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alistair MacDonald

Lakshmi Mittal built what was until last year the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal. On Thursday, he tapped his son to take over amid rising domination of the industry by China and growing investor pressure to produce steel more cleanly.

ArcelorMittal said Aditya Mittal, 44 years old and currently the company's chief financial officer, will replace his father as CEO. The elder Mr. Mittal will stay on as executive chairman.

Aditya Mittal's promotion represents a generational change of the guard long in the making at ArcelorMittal, the Luxembourg-based steelmaking giant that is almost 40% owned by his family. He told reporters Thursday that the shift "is much more evolutionary than revolutionary." Lakshmi Mittal said the two had been effectively running the company together.

Aditya Mittal was already helping lead the company's effort to shift production to less carbon-intensive steel and, following the rest of the industry, to manufacturing sites in the developing world.

Raised in India, Lakshmi Mittal laid the foundations of his company with a single steel plant in Indonesia in 1976. He set off on years of acquisitions, mainly in Eastern Europe and the developing world. Mittal Steel became the world's largest steelmaker by production after buying Arcelor, a European conglomerate, in 2006.

The company held that title until last year, when steel analysts said it was overtaken by China Baowu Steel Group Corp. This reflects a long-term shift in steel production away from the developed world. China alone was responsible for 56.5% of global steel production last year, with the European Union, one of ArcelorMittal's largest markets, producing only 7.4% of output, and the U.S. responsible for less than 4%.

The younger Mr. Mittal inherits a company that has reduced the heavy debt load built up over some 45 years of deal making by his father. The company said Thursday that it has net debt of $6.4 billion, the lowest level since the Arcelor acquisition. The company has also shed some of his earlier acquisitions, including the sale last year of ArcelorMittal's U.S. steel business.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit demand, outside of China, in an industry that was already suffering from low margins amid massive oversupply. The industry also faces growing pressure from governments and investors to shake off its century-old reputation as a smoke-belching industry.

"The biggest challenge of the day is how we lead the decarbonization of the steel industry," Aditya Mittal told reporters. He has promised a shift away from using coal to fuel the steelmaking process towards cleaner fuels like hydrogen. Mr. Mittal said on Thursday that the company is piloting a hydrogen plant in Germany and capturing waste gases at a plant in Belgium.

Write to Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 0918ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APERAM -2.75% 35.33 Real-time Quote.6.33%
ARCELORMITTAL -0.69% 19.21 Real-time Quote.1.80%
SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. 1.70% 78.88 Delayed Quote.15.78%
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
03:18aSteel Mogul Lakshmi Mittal Turns Over CEO Role To Son
DJ
03:13aWall Street Points to Modest Gains Pre-Bell as Weekly Jobless Claims Fall
MT
02/10ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
02/10ARCELORMITTAL : 4Q'20 Analyst Model
PU
02/10ARCELORMITTAL : 4Q'20 Web Q & A
PU
02/10ARCELORMITTAL : 4Q'20 Analyst slides
PU
02/10ARCELORMITTAL : 4Q'20 Earnings Release
PU
02/10LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal plans $1 billion cost cuts under new CEO
RE
02/10ARCELORMITTAL : Swings to Profit in Q4 But Sales Drop
MT
02/10ARCELORMITTAL : Names New CEO, Executive Chairman
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 489 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 762 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 24 630 M 24 659 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 191 248
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 29,16 $
Last Close Price 23,29 $
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Suzanne P. Nimocks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL1.80%24 659
POSCO-0.37%19 217
NUCOR3.33%16 594
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION9.71%12 819
TATA STEEL LIMITED7.26%10 918
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.7.97%8 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ