Trinidad's TTIS agrees to buy idled steel plant from ArcelorMittal

June 7 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's TT Iron Steel
Company (TTIS) has agreed to purchase an idled iron and steel
plant in the country from a unit of Luxembourg-listed
multinational ArcelorMittal, the Trinidadian company
said on Wednesday.
The purchase agreement comes seven years after ArcelorMittal
closed operations in Trinidad following layoffs amid low global
steel prices, which have since rebounded. Previous sale
negotiations with other potential buyers failed to be completed.
The purchase price was not immediately known. The
negotiation for the Point Lisas plant is subject to approval by
Trinidad and Tobago's government.
The plant, built in 1980, will be subject to initial
refurbishment expected to cost between $150 million and $200
million. The facility's restart would happen in about 24 months,
and further investment will be required thereafter, TTIS said.
While about 70% of the world's steel is made using
traditional high-emission coal-based furnaces, plants including
Point Lisas use electric arc furnaces mainly fed by a
combination of recycled steel and direct reduced iron produced
from iron ore and natural gas or hydrogen.
The plant has historically used gas, but TTIS plans to
transition to green hydrogen in the coming years as it becomes
commercially available, the company said.
