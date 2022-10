Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from an improved economic growth outlook.

Form Energy, a startup developing iron-air batteries that could store renewable power for several days, is raising $450 million from backers including steelmaker ArcelorMittal and investment firm TPG.

10-04-22 1715ET