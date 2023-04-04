ArcelorMittal South Africa : AGM Minutes 2022

Mr Wynand Louw of Computershare acting as scrutineer.

4. Integrated Annual Report 2021

4.1 The integrated annual report which incorporated the report of the directors, the audit and risk committee report, the transformation, social and ethics committee report as well as the environmental, social and governance report ("ESG report") as well as the financial statements and the Chairperson's report for the year ended 31 December 2021, were presented at the meeting and taken as read.

5. Opening Statement

5.1 The Chairperson addressed the meeting and highlighted the following key issues relevant to the business affairs of the Company:

5.1.1 ▪ The Chairperson announced the end of his term as well as that of Ms Mnxasana as directors of the Board. In addition to them resigning as directors, Mr Makwana vacated his role as the Chairman of the Board and Ms Mnxasana vacated her role as the Chairperson of the Audit and Risk committee (ARC) as well as Chairperson of the Human Resources, Remuneration and Nominations committee (HRRN). Three directors, namely Prof Mohale, Mr Thebyane and Ms Earp would be recommended to the shareholders for appointment as directors of the Board. Subject to the approval of the election, Prof Mohale would serve as the Chairperson of the Board, Mr Thebyane would serve as the Chairperson of the HRRN committee, and Ms Earp would serve as the Chairperson of the ARC.