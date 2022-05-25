S.African labour union ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal

May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest metal workers union on Wednesday said it had signed a wage deal with ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, ending a two-week strike over a pay dispute.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), which embarked on a strike on May 11 demanding a 10% wage hike, said it had agreed on a 6.5% increase across the board - on basic pay and allowances - backdated to April 1 2022.

The company, Africa's biggest steel producer which is majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, also agreed to make a one-off payment to all workers of 5,000 rand ($318.10), the union said.

"The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa is pleased to announce that it has signed an above-inflation increase for all workers at ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA)," NUMSA said in a statement late Wednesday.

"We met with the executives of the company today to negotiate an end to the strike our members accepted. As a result, the strike at AMSA is over."

ArcelorMittal was not immediately available to comment.

The company had tabled a final offer of 7%, made up of a 5% increase across the board on all remuneration elements as well as a 2% cash equivalent based on all remuneration elements. ($1 = 15.7181 rand) (Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Bill Berkrot)