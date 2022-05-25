Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACL   ZAE000134961

ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD

(ACL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-24
7.240 ZAR   -3.34%
05:55pS.African labour union ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal
RE
05/20ACL : Results of the AGM held on 19 May 2022
PU
05/20ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd Approves Election of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S.African labour union ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal

05/25/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest metal workers union on Wednesday said it had signed a wage deal with ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, ending a two-week strike over a pay dispute.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), which embarked on a strike on May 11 demanding a 10% wage hike, said it had agreed on a 6.5% increase across the board - on basic pay and allowances - backdated to April 1 2022.

The company, Africa's biggest steel producer which is majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, also agreed to make a one-off payment to all workers of 5,000 rand ($318.10), the union said.

"The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa is pleased to announce that it has signed an above-inflation increase for all workers at ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA)," NUMSA said in a statement late Wednesday.

"We met with the executives of the company today to negotiate an end to the strike our members accepted. As a result, the strike at AMSA is over."

ArcelorMittal was not immediately available to comment.

The company had tabled a final offer of 7%, made up of a 5% increase across the board on all remuneration elements as well as a 2% cash equivalent based on all remuneration elements. ($1 = 15.7181 rand) (Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
