S.African labour union ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal

May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest metal workers
union on Wednesday said it had signed a wage deal with
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, ending a two-week
strike over a pay dispute.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA),
which embarked on a strike on May 11 demanding a 10% wage hike,
said it had agreed on a 6.5% increase across the board - on
basic pay and allowances - backdated to April 1 2022.
The company, Africa's biggest steel producer which is
majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA,
also agreed to make a one-off payment to all workers of 5,000
rand ($318.10), the union said.
"The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa is
pleased to announce that it has signed an above-inflation
increase for all workers at ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA),"
NUMSA said in a statement late Wednesday.
"We met with the executives of the company today to
negotiate an end to the strike our members accepted. As a
result, the strike at AMSA is over."
ArcelorMittal was not immediately available to comment.
The company had tabled a final offer of 7%, made up of a 5%
increase across the board on all remuneration elements as well
as a 2% cash equivalent based on all remuneration elements.
($1 = 15.7181 rand)
(Reporting by Nelson Banya
Editing by Bill Berkrot)