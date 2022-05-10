Log in
    ACL   ZAE000134961

ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD

(ACL)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-08
7.700 ZAR   -2.41%
01:57aSouth African labour union to strike at ArcelorMittal over wages
RE
04/25ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA : Waste Site External Audit Report for AMSA Vanderbijlpark April 2022
PU
04/21ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA : CSP External Audit Report for AMSA Vanderbijlpark April 2022
PU
S.African labour union to strike at ArcelorMittal over wages

05/10/2022 | 04:56am EDT
ArcelorMittal plant is seen in Vanderbijlpark, an industrial city south of Johannesburg

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's metal-workers' union said it will launch a wage-related strike on Wednesday at ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd after talks with the management over salary hikes hit a deadlock.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said on Monday it had provided a 48-hour strike notice, in line with labour regulations after mediation efforts failed.

NUMSA sought an across-the-board wage increase of 10%, a housing allowance, and an 80% medical aid contribution from the employer, among other demands.

Africa's biggest steel producer, majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, has only offered 5% across the board, as well as cash incentives, the union said, adding, "We reject this proposal."

ArcelorMittal spokesperson was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
