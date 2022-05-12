Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACL   ZAE000134961

ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD

(ACL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-10
7.710 ZAR   +5.33%
Summary

South Africa court bars some ArcelorMittal workers from strike - union

05/12/2022 | 02:38am EDT
ArcelorMittal plant is seen in Vanderbijlpark, an industrial city south of Johannesburg

(Reuters) - South Africa's labour court has ordered workers at ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd's steel plants, blast furnaces and coke batteries to be excluded from an ongoing job boycott, after the company argued these are essential services barred from striking by law, the metal-workers union said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) began a strike at Africa's biggest steel company on Wednesday, after wage negotiations broke down last week.

On Wednesday, ArcelorMittal said it had approached the court to seek the exclusion of certain essential workers from the strike citing South African labour law.

"Justice Mahosi of the labour court interdicted the strike temporarily but only for workers in the blast furnaces, coke batteries and the steel plant, until a final judgment has been made," NUMSA said in a statement.

"This means that only workers in these departments are unable to participate in the strike but all other workers can participate."

The union is demanding a 10% pay increase, a housing allowance and payment of 80% of medical insurance costs, against the company's final offer of a 7% wage increase.

ArcelorMittal was not immediately available to comment.

A NUMSA spokesperson said she could not immediately establish how many of union members worked in the departments affected by the court order but said NUMSA was the biggest union at ArcelorMittal, with about half of the company's permanent employees affiliated to it.

The company, majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, had 7,133 permanent workers at the end of 2021, its latest annual report showed.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -2.99% 26.085 Real-time Quote.-4.44%
ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD 5.33% 7.71 End-of-day quote.-13.18%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.36% 492.69 Real-time Quote.-8.16%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -2.61% 1867.64 Real-time Quote.-5.47%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.47% 156.65 Real-time Quote.-10.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 39 952 M 2 486 M 2 486 M
Net income 2022 5 140 M 320 M 320 M
Net cash 2022 736 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 594 M 535 M 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 7 013
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,71 ZAR
Average target price 10,50 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrik Jacobus Verster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Suretha van Wyk Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Mpho Makwana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Werner Venter Chief Technology Officer
Jake Olivier Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD-13.18%535
JSW STEEL LIMITED-1.05%20 211
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-15.64%20 011
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-3.25%17 749
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.02%12 915
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.21.24%7 805