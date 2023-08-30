ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated

Financial Statements

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited - See Notice Of No Auditor Review)

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC.

Index to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited - See Notice of No Auditor Review)

Page

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

1

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

5

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

6 - 27

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

To the shareholders of Arch Biopartners Inc.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.

"Richard Muruve" CEO and Director

1

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022

(Unaudited - See Notice of No Auditor Review)

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

ASSETS

CURRENT

$

47,140

Cash

$

506,348

GIC

1,350,000

-

Prepaid expenses

7,463

28,061

Harmonized sales tax receivable

11,826

87,232

$

1,416,429

$

621,641

LIABILITIES

CURRENT

$

2,087,929

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

489,434

Deferred Convertible Debt (Note 7)

2,100,000

2,100,000

Promissory note

541,096

-

Interest payable on deferred convertible debt (Note 7)

104,473

190,000

4,833,498

2,779,434

DEFERRED CONVERTIBLE DEBT (Note 7)

1,000,000

1,000,000

DUE TO SHAREHOLDER (Note 8)

209,970

260,532

PROMISSORY NOTE (Note 15)

1,127,062

1,052,267

7,170,530

5,092,233

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

15,882,508

Share capital (Note 9)

15,553,049

Contributed surplus (Note 9)

6,658,620

4,700,578

Deficit

(28,295,229)

(24,724,219)

(5,754,101)

(4,470,592)

$

1,416,429

$

621,641

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Muruve"

Director

"Andrew Bishop"

Director

See notes to financial statements

2

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited - See Notice of No Auditor Review)

3 months ended

3 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

REVENUE

$

116,371

$

-

$

3,082,512

Industry grants

$

1,558,381

EXPENSES

1,177

8,936

Communication

3,082

13,486

Insurance

4,843

-

30,385

833

Interest and bank charges

940

319

2,044

1,296,769

Interest on long-term debt (Note 8)

41,699

42,428

125,369

127,395

Interest on promissory note

60,479

24,932

115,890

76,493

Marketing

2,475

1,331

5,811

18,522

Office

6,312

6,064

17,880

17,828

Patent

23,561

33,349

74,244

52,295

Professional fees

105,845

43,589

248,870

154,022

Regulatory and exchange fees

3,346

14,148

73,921

46,636

Research (Note 4)

289,326

28,404

3,869,853

1,785,900

Share based compensation (Note 9)

-

-

1,958,042

24,976

Transfer agent fee

14,926

14,508

20,409

21,180

Travel

2,893

1,471

6,119

4,697

Wages and employee benefits

135,974

50,996

281,150

146,297

693,796

264,621

6,838,923

3,787,329

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(577,425)

(264,621)

(3,756,411)

(2,228,948)

FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN

(LOSS)

126,643

17,227

185,401

23,623

NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS)

$

(450,782)

$

(247,394)

$

(3,571,010)

$

(2,205,325)

BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER

SHARE

$

(0.007)

$

0.004

$

(0.058)

$

0.015

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER

OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

62,243,437

61,462,302

62,072,417

61,202,118

See notes to financial statements

3

