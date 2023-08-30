NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

To the shareholders of Arch Biopartners Inc.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.

"Richard Muruve" CEO and Director