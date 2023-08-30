ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated
Financial Statements
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited - See Notice Of No Auditor Review)
ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC.
Index to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited - See Notice of No Auditor Review)
Page
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
1
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
2
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
5
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
6 - 27
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
To the shareholders of Arch Biopartners Inc.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management of the Company.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.
"Richard Muruve" CEO and Director
1
ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
(Unaudited - See Notice of No Auditor Review)
June 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
ASSETS
CURRENT
$
47,140
Cash
$
506,348
GIC
1,350,000
-
Prepaid expenses
7,463
28,061
Harmonized sales tax receivable
11,826
87,232
$
1,416,429
$
621,641
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
$
2,087,929
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
489,434
Deferred Convertible Debt (Note 7)
2,100,000
2,100,000
Promissory note
541,096
-
Interest payable on deferred convertible debt (Note 7)
104,473
190,000
4,833,498
2,779,434
DEFERRED CONVERTIBLE DEBT (Note 7)
1,000,000
1,000,000
DUE TO SHAREHOLDER (Note 8)
209,970
260,532
PROMISSORY NOTE (Note 15)
1,127,062
1,052,267
7,170,530
5,092,233
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
15,882,508
Share capital (Note 9)
15,553,049
Contributed surplus (Note 9)
6,658,620
4,700,578
Deficit
(28,295,229)
(24,724,219)
(5,754,101)
(4,470,592)
$
1,416,429
$
621,641
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Richard Muruve"
Director
"Andrew Bishop"
Director
See notes to financial statements
2
ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited - See Notice of No Auditor Review)
3 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
9 months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUE
$
116,371
$
-
$
3,082,512
Industry grants
$
1,558,381
EXPENSES
1,177
8,936
Communication
3,082
13,486
Insurance
4,843
-
30,385
833
Interest and bank charges
940
319
2,044
1,296,769
Interest on long-term debt (Note 8)
41,699
42,428
125,369
127,395
Interest on promissory note
60,479
24,932
115,890
76,493
Marketing
2,475
1,331
5,811
18,522
Office
6,312
6,064
17,880
17,828
Patent
23,561
33,349
74,244
52,295
Professional fees
105,845
43,589
248,870
154,022
Regulatory and exchange fees
3,346
14,148
73,921
46,636
Research (Note 4)
289,326
28,404
3,869,853
1,785,900
Share based compensation (Note 9)
-
-
1,958,042
24,976
Transfer agent fee
14,926
14,508
20,409
21,180
Travel
2,893
1,471
6,119
4,697
Wages and employee benefits
135,974
50,996
281,150
146,297
693,796
264,621
6,838,923
3,787,329
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(577,425)
(264,621)
(3,756,411)
(2,228,948)
FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN
(LOSS)
126,643
17,227
185,401
23,623
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(LOSS)
$
(450,782)
$
(247,394)
$
(3,571,010)
$
(2,205,325)
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER
SHARE
$
(0.007)
$
0.004
$
(0.058)
$
0.015
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER
OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
62,243,437
61,462,302
62,072,417
61,202,118
See notes to financial statements
3
