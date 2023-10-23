Arch Biopartners Inc.(TSXV:ARCH) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a portfolio-based biotechnology company focused on the development of technologies that have the potential to make a medical or commercial impact. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its drug platform in targeting dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) mediated organ inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys. Its lead drug candidate is LSALT Peptide (Metablok). LSALT Peptide is developed for targeting organ inflammation often experienced in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It focuses on therapeutic development of LSALT Peptide and other DPEP-1 targeting drug candidates for new indications where inflammation of the lungs, liver and kidneys is an unmet problem. It has additional technology platforms in its portfolio including AB569, which focuses on preventing antibiotic resistant bacterial infections; Borg, which is a peptide-solid surface interface, and MetaMx, which is a synthetic molecule that target brain tumor initiating cells and invasive glioma cells.