  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Arch Capital Group Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    ACGL   BMG0450A1053

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.

(ACGL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/30 04:00:00 pm
39 USD   +1.30%
05:51pARCH CAPITAL : Q2 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
07/28ARCH CAPITAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28ARCH CAPITAL : REPORTS 2021 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
Arch Capital : Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

07/30/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Investor Presentation

2021 Second Quarter

© 2021 Arch Capital Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

ClickInformationalto edit M sterStatementstitle style

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward−looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, for purposes of the PSLRA or otherwise, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature or their negative or variations or similar terminology. Forward−looking statements involve our current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. A non-exclusive list of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements includes the following: adverse general economic and market conditions; increased competition; pricing and policy term trends; fluctuations in the actions of rating agencies and our ability to maintain and improve our ratings; investment performance; the loss of key personnel; the adequacy of our loss reserves, severity and/or frequency of losses, greater than expected loss ratios and adverse development on claim and/or claim expense liabilities; greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events; the effect of contagious diseases (including COVID-19); the impact of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations and/or tax laws in the United States or elsewhere; our ability to successfully integrate, establish and maintain operating procedures as well as consummate acquisitions and integrate the businesses the Company has acquired or may acquire into the existing operations; changes in accounting principles or policies; material differences between actual and expected assessments for guaranty funds and mandatory pooling arrangements; availability and cost to us of reinsurance to manage our gross and net exposures; the failure of others to meet their obligations to us; changes in the method for determining the London Inter-bank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") and the potential replacement of LIBOR and other factors identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written and oral forward−looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward−looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G of the rules of the SEC. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (the "Company") believes these non-GAAP measures provide users of its financial information meaningful and useful insight in evaluating the performance of the Company. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures. The reconciliation to GAAP and definition of operating income can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the SEC by the Company in connection with its most recent earnings press release, and is also available on the Company's website: www.archcapgroup.com. From time to time, the Company posts additional financial information and presentations to its website, including information with respect to its subsidiaries, and investors and other recipients of this information are encouraged to check the website.

© 2021 Arch Capital Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

2

ClickGrowthto editandMasterBooktitleValuestyle

Book value per common share1

$35.00

$30.00

$25.00

$20.00

$15.00

$30.31

$32.02

$26.42

$10.00

$18.40

$20.30

$21.52

$5.00

$8.04

$9.91

$10.51

$11.98

$13.18

$15.09

$15.88

$6.12

$5.71

$4.89

$2.36

$2.84

$3.45

$3.76

$0.00

$2.03

Dec-01Dec-02Dec-03Dec-04Dec-05Dec-06Dec-07Dec-08Dec-09Dec-10Dec-11Dec-12Dec-13Dec-14Dec-15Dec-16Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Jun-21

Total

$1.0

$1.4

$1.9

$2.5

$2.8

$3.9

$4.3

$3.8

$4.7

$4.9

$5.0

$5.6

$6.5

$7.0

$7.1

$10.5

$11.3

$11.2

$13.2

$15.8

$16.7

Capitalization2

($B):

Debt/Preferred

0.0%

0.0%

10.5%

11.8%

10.8%

16.1%

14.4%

18.9%

15.3%

14.9%

14.5%

13.0%

18.7%

17.3%

17.2%

28.7%

26.4%

22.5%

19.0%

22.1%

24.0%

to Total

Capitalization2

1 Excluding the effects of stock options and restricted stock units outstanding

2Available to Arch, including senior debt, preferred equity, common stock and AOCI.

© 2021 Arch Capital Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

3

ClickCreatingto editShareholderM ster title styleValue Throughout The Cycle

Generate

Superior

Risk Adjusted

Returns

Thorough risk assessment of underlying exposures

Align executive compensation with long term performance

Efficient capital

management

Focus on

Underwriting

Talent intensive,

not people

intensive

Specialty lines

platforms

Active cycle management

Conservative Balance Sheet

Minimize

investment risk

Cautious reserving philosophy

Low financial leverage and strong liquidity

© 2021 Arch Capital Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

4

ClickSpecialtyto edit(Re)insuranceMaster title styleStrategy

Arch operates leading Specialty P&C and Mortgage Insurance businesses across a wide range of geographies and products providing meaningful diversification and earnings stability.

Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021

Gross premiums written ($11.1B)

47% insurance

39% reinsurance

14% mortgage

Net premiums written ($7.9B)

46% insurance

38% reinsurance

16% mortgage

Underwriting Location¹Line of Business¹

Construction

Travel, accident and health, 3%

Bermuda and

and national

accounts, 5%

other, 25%

Programs,

7%

Other (inc

lenders)3,

8%

Other

specialty

4,

11%

Europe,

U.S., 53%

22%

Mortgage,

16%

¹ Based on net premiums written, excluding amounts attributable to the 'other' segment (Watford)

  • Includes casualty, professional liability, executive assurance, healthcare, contract binding, and excess motor ³ Includes insurance for lenders products, alternative markets, and other insurance and reinsurance
    4 Includes reinsurance for proportional motor, trade credit, surety, workers' compensation catastrophe, and other

Property,

energy, marine & aviation, 26%

Casualty & professional lines2, 24%

© 2021 Arch Capital Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arch Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 988 M - -
Net income 2021 1 752 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 476 M 15 476 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,50 $
Average target price 48,22 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Grandisson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Papadopoulo President & Chief Underwriting Officer
François Morin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John M. Pasquesi Chairman
Christine Hegenbart Lee Todd Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.8.12%15 476
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.26.44%41 079
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.55%39 668
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.06%37 145
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.85%33 402
SAMPO OYJ18.08%26 949