Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Arch Capital Group Ltd.    ACGL   BMG0450A1053

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.

(ACGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

London court fast-tracks FCA insurance test case appeal to Supreme Court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

London's High Court on Friday approved a fast-track appeal of an unprecedented test case against some of the world's biggest insurers, brought by Britain's markets regulator, allowing it to leapfrog straight into the Supreme Court.

The decision was expected, but nevertheless spells further delays for thousands of struggling businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic, who had hoped a judgment delivered two weeks ago would lead to prompt payment of disputed claims.

At a webcast hearing on Friday to hammer out how judges should word court orders to reflect and distil last month's complex, 160-page judgment, judges approved the necessary certificate to allow the highest court to consider the case.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) brought a case against eight insurers in June to clarify whether 21 policy wordings, affecting potentially 700 types of policies, 60 insurers, 370,000 policyholders and billions in insurance claims, covered disruption and government-ordered closures to curb the virus.

Judges examined policy wordings that cover business interruption when insured premises cannot be accessed because of public authority restrictions, in the event of a notifiable disease within a specified radius -- and hybrid wordings.

The FCA said the judgment ruled mainly in the favour of policyholders, although some insurers were more circumspect, and subsequent negotiations over which policies should now pay out collapsed on Wednesday.

By Kirstin Ridley and Carolyn Cohn

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. 1.43% 29.79 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
HANNOVER RÜCK SE 1.90% 133.9 Delayed Quote.-23.74%
HISCOX LTD 0.87% 880 Delayed Quote.-38.76%
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED -0.47% 8.56 End-of-day quote.-33.54%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC -0.13% 454.7 Delayed Quote.-19.50%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD 0.99% 324.9 Delayed Quote.-18.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.
02:41pLondon court fast-tracks FCA insurance test case appeal to Supreme Court
RE
12:15pFCA insurance test case appeal heads to Supreme Court
RE
12:15pLondon court fast-tracks FCA insurance test case appeal to Supreme Court
RE
09/30UK regulator, insurers, brace for Supreme Court battle over COVID-19 case
RE
09/25ARCH CAPITAL : U.S. Primary MI Delinquency Statistics as of August 31, 2020
PU
09/15UK firms hail victory in battle over COVID-19 insurance claims
RE
09/11ARCH CAPITAL : Corporate Governance Guidelines
PU
09/08EXCLUSIVE : Arch Capital-led group in $500 million bid for reinsurer Watford - s..
RE
08/13AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Executive Moves at AIG Bolster Position of Possible CEO..
DJ
08/10ARCH CAPITAL : Q2 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 884 M - -
Net income 2020 762 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 936 M 11 936 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 37,50 $
Last Close Price 29,40 $
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Grandisson President, CEO, COO & Director
John M. Pasquesi Chairman
François Morin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
John L. Bunce Independent Director
John D. Vollaro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.-31.45%11 936
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-25.04%30 421
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-17.95%28 814
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-21.28%27 297
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-46.00%23 879
SAMPO OYJ-12.13%22 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group