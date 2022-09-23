Arch Resources : Mine Safety Disclosure - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2022

Arch Resources, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-13105 43-0921172 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

CityPlace One

One CityPlace Drive, Suite 300

St. Louis

, Missouri 63141

(Address, including zip code, of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (314) 994-2700

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $.01 par value ARCH New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 1.04 Mine Safety - Reporting of Shutdowns and Patterns of Violations.

On September 20, 2022, ICG Beckley, LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Resources, Inc., received an imminent danger order under section 107(a) of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 at the Beckley Pocahontas mine located in Raleigh County, West Virginia after an independent contractor operating on mine property was observed working on the roof of an office building without appropriate fall protection. The condition was immediately rectified upon discovery. Mine management performed additional safety training with the independent contractor company following the discovery of the issue. Mining was not interrupted, and no injuries resulted from the temporary condition.

Subsequently, on September 23, 2022, the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration vacated the imminent danger order written to ICG Beckley, LLC.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 23, 2022 Arch Resources, Inc.