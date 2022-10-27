Advanced search
    ARCH   US03940R1077

ARCH RESOURCES, INC.

(ARCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:15 2022-10-27 am EDT
134.90 USD   +1.40%
Arch Resources : Q3 2022 Financial Schedules

10/27/2022 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Income Statement
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 06/30/2022 YTD Current 3M Calc
2022 2021 2022 2021
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 863,835 $ 594,412 $ 2,865,129 $ 1,402,345 $ 2,001,294 $ 863,835
Costs, expenses and other operating
Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 610,027 423,826 1,758,012 1,089,061 1,147,985 610,027
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 33,958 30,760 98,948 84,441 64,990 33,958
Accretion on asset retirement obligations 4,430 5,437 13,290 16,311 8,860 4,430
Change in fair value of coal derivatives and coal trading activities, net (12,252) 19,641 5,144 28,931 17,396 (12,252)
Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,107 21,081 79,271 66,679 53,164 26,107
Loss (Gain) on divestitures - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Other operating expense (income), net 16,997 (1,731) 18,796 (11,344) 1,799 16,997
679,267 499,014 1,973,461 1,274,079 1,294,194 679,267
Income from operations 184,568 95,398 891,668 128,266 707,100 184,568
Interest expense, net
Interest expense (4,060) (6,151) (16,245) (13,220) (12,185) (4,060)
Interest and investment income 2,224 - 0 2,776 474 552 2,224
(1,836) (6,151) (13,469) (12,746) (11,633) (1,836)
Income before nonoperating expenses 182,732 89,247 878,199 115,520 695,467 182,732
Nonoperating expenses
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs (857) (1,186) (2,189) (3,252) (1,332) (857)
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt (394) - 0 (14,143) - 0 (13,749) (394)
(1,251) (1,186) (16,332) (3,252) (15,081) (1,251)
- 0
Income before income taxes 181,481 88,061 861,867 112,268 680,386 181,481
Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes 474 (1,082) 1,424 1,301 951 473
- 0
Net income $ 181,007 $ 89,143 $ 860,443 $ 110,967 $ 679,435 $ 181,008
Interest on convertible debt 293 - 0 3,820 - 0 3,527 293
Inducement payments on convertible debt 217 - 0 4,914 - 0 4,697 217
Convertible debt deferred financing amortization 53 - 0 525 - 0 472 53
Net income for diluted EPS $ 181,570 $ 89,143 $ 869,702 $ 110,967 $ 683,434 $ 181,354
Net income per common share
Basic earnings per share $ 9.84 $ 5.83 $ 50.97 $ 7.26
Diluted earnings per share $ 8.68 $ 4.92 $ 41.00 $ 6.49
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 18,396 15,302 16,881 15,293
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,908 18,105 21,210 17,101
Dividends declared per common share $ 6.00 $ - 0 $ 14.36 $ - 0
Adjusted EBITDA (A) $ 222,956 $ 131,595 $ 1,003,906 $ 229,018
(A) Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this release.
Balance Sheet
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30, December 31,
2022 2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 490,321 $ 325,194
Short-term investments 10,671 14,463
Restricted cash 1,100 1,101
Trade accounts receivable 210,349 324,304
Other receivables 13,592 8,271
Inventories 215,172 156,734
Other current assets 49,869 52,804
Total current assets 991,074 882,871
Property, plant and equipment, net 1,116,550 1,120,043
Other assets
Equity investments 17,044 15,403
Fund for asset retirement obligations 130,000 20,000
Other noncurrent assets 65,194 78,843
Total other assets 212,238 114,246
Total assets $ 2,319,862 $ 2,117,160
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 186,322 $ 131,986
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 160,247 167,304
Current maturities of debt 52,179 223,050
Total current liabilities 398,748 522,340
Long-term debt 121,914 337,623
Asset retirement obligations 195,655 192,672
Accrued pension benefits 493 1,300
Accrued postretirement benefits other than pension 72,890 73,565
Accrued workers' compensation 222,648 224,105
Other noncurrent liabilities 121,453 81,689
Total liabilities 1,133,801 1,433,294
Stockholders' equity
Common Stock 286 255
Paid-in capital 766,427 784,356
Retained earnings 1,299,024 712,478
Treasury stock, at cost (884,879) (827,381)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,203 14,158
Total stockholders' equity 1,186,061 683,866
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,319,862 $ 2,117,160
Beg RE 712,478
CY Net Income 860,443
Dividends (163,652)
Convertible Debt 6,718
1,415,987
Dividends paid (154,330)
Dividends accrued (RSU's) (9,067)
Dividends reinvestment (255)
Statements of Cash Flows
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
FOR QTR CALC
Nine Months Ended September 30, Six Months Three Months
2022 2021 Ended June 30, 2022 Ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
Operating activities
Net income $ 860,443 $ 110,967 $ 679,435 $ 181,008
Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 98,948 84,441 64,990 33,958
Accretion on asset retirement obligations 13,290 16,311 8,860 4,430
Deferred income taxes - 0 11 - 0 - 0
Employee stock-based compensation expense 20,837 12,841 14,552 6,285
Amortization relating to financing activities 1,958 4,801 1,130 828
Gain on disposals and divestitures, net (1,012) (857) (697) (315)
Reclamation work completed (11,229) (36,200) (8,204) (3,025)
Contribution to fund asset retirement obligations (110,000) - 0 (80,000) (30,000)
Changes in:
Receivables 108,635 (115,858) (138,155) 246,790
Inventories (58,438) (29,862) (56,018) (2,420)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 58,791 12,827 37,083 21,708
Income taxes, net 826 1,247 427 399
Coal derivative assets and liabilities, including margin account 5,144 29,170 17,710 (12,566)
Other 27,038 1,743 20,054 6,984
Cash provided by operating activities 1,015,231 91,582 561,167 454,064
Investing activities
Capital expenditures (94,517) (212,046) (53,157) (41,360)
Minimum royalty payments (1,069) (1,186) (1,000) (69)
Proceeds from disposals and divestitures 1,963 1,135 1,547 416
Purchases of short-term investments (10,675) - 0 - 0 (10,675)
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 14,450 81,986 14,450 - 0
Investments in and advances to affiliates, net (6,692) (2,723) (4,027) (2,665)
Cash used in investing activities (96,540) (132,834) (42,187) (54,353)
Financing activities
Payments on term loan due 2024 (273,038) (2,250) (272,288) (750)
Proceeds from equipment financing - 0 19,438 - 0 - 0
Proceeds from tax exempt bonds - 0 44,985 - 0 - 0
Proceeds from convertible debt - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Payments on convertible debt (149,273) - 0 (129,941) (19,332)
Purchase of capped call related to convertible debt - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Net payments on other debt (23,942) (20,208) (19,939) (4,003)
Debt financing costs (690) (2,057) - 0 (690)
Purchase of treasury stock (56,498) - 0 - 0 (56,498)
Dividends paid (264,638) - 0 (154,567) (110,071)
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,908) (1,293) (4,908) - 0
Proceeds from warrants exercised 19,422 - 0 19,412 10
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (753,565) 38,615 (562,231) (191,334)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 165,126 (2,637) (43,251) 208,377
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period 326,295 193,445 326,295 283,044
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period $ 491,421 $ 190,808 $ 283,044 $ 491,421
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period
Cash and cash equivalents $ 490,321 $ 189,707 $ 281,944 $ 490,321
Restricted cash 1,100 1,101 1,100 1,100
$ 491,421 $ 190,808 $ 283,044 $ 491,421
Debt Schedule
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule of Consolidated Debt
(In thousands)
September 30, December 31,
2022 2021
(Unaudited)
Term loan due 2024 ($7.3 million face value) $ 7,252 $ 280,353
Tax exempt bonds ($98.1 million face value) 98,075 98,075
Convertible Debt ($25.4 million face value) 25,356 121,617
Other 46,947 70,836
Debt issuance costs (3,537) (10,208)
174,093 560,673
Less: current maturities of debt 52,179 223,050
Long-term debt $ 121,914 $ 337,623
Calculation of net (cash) debt
Total debt (excluding debt issuance costs) $ 177,630 $ 570,881
Less liquid assets:
Cash and cash equivalents 490,321 325,194
Short term investments 10,671 14,463
500,992 339,657
Net (cash) debt $ (323,362) $ 231,224
Operational Performance
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Operational Performance
(In millions, except per ton data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Metallurgical
Tons Sold 1.9 2.1 2.0
Segment Sales $ 346.0 $ 181.34 $ 605.3 $ 286.40 $ 254.9 $ 128.77
Segment Cash Cost of Sales 191.3 100.27 209.1 98.95 136.3 68.84
Segment Cash Margin 154.7 81.07 396.2 187.45 118.6 59.93
Thermal
Tons Sold 18.4 17.8 19.0
Segment Sales $ 366.2 $ 19.94 $ 349.1 $ 19.62 $ 254.5 $ 13.38
Segment Cash Cost of Sales 271.0 14.76 257.7 14.48 203.6 10.70
Segment Cash Margin 95.2 5.18 91.4 5.14 50.9 2.68
Total Segment Cash Margin $ 249.9 $ 487.6 $ 169.6
Selling, general and administrative expenses (26.1) (26.5) (21.1)
Other (0.8) (1.2) (16.9)
Adjusted EBITDA $ 223.0 $ 460.0 $ 131.6
NON-GAAP Sales
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per ton data)
Included in the accompanying release, we have disclosed certain non-GAAP measures as defined by Regulation G. The following reconciles these items to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold is calculated as segment coal sales revenues divided by segment tons sold. Segment coal sales revenues are adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated Income Statements, but relate to price protection on the sale of coal. Segment coal sales per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment coal sales per ton sold provides useful information to investors as it better reflects our revenue for the quality of coal sold and our operating results by including all income from coal sales. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment coal sales revenues should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to coal sales revenues under generally accepted accounting principles.
Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 444,306 $ 419,529 $ - 0 $ 863,835
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - 0 14,701 - 0 14,701
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Transportation costs 98,292 38,595 - 0 136,887
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues $ 346,014 $ 366,233 $ - 0 $ 712,247
Tons sold 1,908 18,365
Coal sales per ton sold $ 181.34 $ 19.94
Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 724,492 $ 408,866 $ - 0 $ 1,133,358
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - 0 17,385 - 0 17,385
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Transportation costs 119,157 42,349 - 0 161,506
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues $ 605,335 $ 349,132 $ - 0 $ 954,467
Tons sold 2,114 17,792
Coal sales per ton sold $ 286.40 $ 19.62
Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 295,291 $ 299,096 $ 25 $ 594,412
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" (502) 6,997 - 0 6,495
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments - 0 - 0 26 26
Transportation costs 40,845 37,565 (1) 78,409
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues $ 254,948 $ 254,534 $ - 0 $ 509,482
Tons sold 1,980 19,025
Coal sales per ton sold $ 128.77 $ 13.38
NON-GAAP COGS
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per ton data)
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold is calculated as segment cash cost of coal sales divided by segment tons sold. Segment cash cost of coal sales is adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated Income Statements, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal. Segment cash cost per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment cash cost per ton sold better reflects our controllable costs and our operating results by including all costs incurred to produce coal. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment cash cost of coal sales should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to cost of sales under generally accepted accounting principles.
Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 289,610 $ 313,430 $ 6,987 $ 610,027
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - 0 3,825 - 0 3,825
Transportation costs 98,292 38,595 - 0 136,887
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments - 0 - 0 4,277 4,277
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.) - 0 - 0 2,710 2,710
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales $ 191,318 $ 271,010 $ - 0 $ 462,328
Tons sold 1,908 18,365
Cash cost per ton sold $ 100.27 $ 14.76
Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 328,302 $ 303,970 $ 7,488 $ 639,760
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - 0 3,939 - 0 3,939
Transportation costs 119,157 42,349 - 0 161,506
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments - 0 - 0 4,331 4,331
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.) - 0 - 0 3,157 3,157
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales $ 209,145 $ 257,682 $ - 0 $ 466,827
Tons sold 2,114 17,792
Cash cost per ton sold $ 98.95 $ 14.48
Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 177,146 $ 241,158 $ 5,522 $ 423,826
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Transportation costs 40,845 37,565 (1) 78,409
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments - 0 - 0 4,012 4,012
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.) - 0 - 0 1,511 1,511
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales $ 136,301 $ 203,593 $ - 0 $ 339,894
Tons sold 1,980 19,025
Cash cost per ton sold $ 68.84 $ 10.70
Reconciliation page
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations and nonoperating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA may also be adjusted for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under generally accepted accounting principles. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts and investors to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below shows how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA.
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net income $ 181,007 $ 89,143 $ 860,443 $ 110,967
Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes 474 (1,082) 1,424 1,301
Interest expense, net 1,836 6,151 13,469 12,746
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 33,958 30,760 98,948 84,441
Accretion on asset retirement obligations 4,430 5,437 13,290 16,311
Loss (Gain) on divestitures - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs 857 1,186 2,189 3,252
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt 394 - 0 14,143 - 0
Adjusted EBITDA $ 222,956 $ 131,595 $ 1,003,906 $ 229,018
EBITDA from idled or otherwise disposed operations 3,624 3,074 9,972 10,637
Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,107 21,081 79,271 66,679
Other (690) 15,535 8,114 22,646
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from coal operations $ 251,997 $ 171,285 $ 1,101,263 $ 328,980
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Metallurgical 155,185 118,548 810,615 221,391
Thermal 96,812 52,737 290,648 107,589
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 251,997 $ 171,285 $ 1,101,263 $ 328,980
Discretionary cash flow
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022 2022
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities $ 454,064 $ 1,015,231
Less: Capital expenditures (41,360) (94,517)
Discretionary cash flow $ 412,704 $ 920,714

Disclaimer

Arch Resources Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 11:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
