Arch Resources : Q3 2022 Financial Schedules

Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
610,027
423,826
1,758,012
1,089,061
1,147,985
610,027
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
33,958
30,760
98,948
84,441
64,990
33,958
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,430
5,437
13,290
16,311
8,860
4,430
Change in fair value of coal derivatives and coal trading activities, net
(12,252)
19,641
5,144
28,931
17,396
(12,252)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,107
21,081
79,271
66,679
53,164
26,107
Loss (Gain) on divestitures
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Other operating expense (income), net
16,997
(1,731)
18,796
(11,344)
1,799
16,997
679,267
499,014
1,973,461
1,274,079
1,294,194
679,267
Income from operations
184,568
95,398
891,668
128,266
707,100
184,568
Interest expense, net
Interest expense
(4,060)
(6,151)
(16,245)
(13,220)
(12,185)
(4,060)
Interest and investment income
2,224
- 0
2,776
474
552
2,224
(1,836)
(6,151)
(13,469)
(12,746)
(11,633)
(1,836)
Income before nonoperating expenses
182,732
89,247
878,199
115,520
695,467
182,732
Nonoperating expenses
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs
(857)
(1,186)
(2,189)
(3,252)
(1,332)
(857)
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt
(394)
- 0
(14,143)
- 0
(13,749)
(394)
(1,251)
(1,186)
(16,332)
(3,252)
(15,081)
(1,251)
- 0
Income before income taxes
181,481
88,061
861,867
112,268
680,386
181,481
Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes
474
(1,082)
1,424
1,301
951
473
- 0
Net income
$ 181,007
$ 89,143
$ 860,443
$ 110,967
$ 679,435
$ 181,008
Interest on convertible debt
293
- 0
3,820
- 0
3,527
293
Inducement payments on convertible debt
217
- 0
4,914
- 0
4,697
217
Convertible debt deferred financing amortization
53
- 0
525
- 0
472
53
Net income for diluted EPS
$ 181,570
$ 89,143
$ 869,702
$ 110,967
$ 683,434
$ 181,354
Net income per common share
Basic earnings per share
$ 9.84
$ 5.83
$ 50.97
$ 7.26
Diluted earnings per share
$ 8.68
$ 4.92
$ 41.00
$ 6.49
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
18,396
15,302
16,881
15,293
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
20,908
18,105
21,210
17,101
Dividends declared per common share
$ 6.00
$ - 0
$ 14.36
$ - 0
Adjusted EBITDA (A)
$ 222,956
$ 131,595
$ 1,003,906
$ 229,018
(A) Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this release.
Balance Sheet
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 490,321
$ 325,194
Short-term investments
10,671
14,463
Restricted cash
1,100
1,101
Trade accounts receivable
210,349
324,304
Other receivables
13,592
8,271
Inventories
215,172
156,734
Other current assets
49,869
52,804
Total current assets
991,074
882,871
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,116,550
1,120,043
Other assets
Equity investments
17,044
15,403
Fund for asset retirement obligations
130,000
20,000
Other noncurrent assets
65,194
78,843
Total other assets
212,238
114,246
Total assets
$ 2,319,862
$ 2,117,160
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 186,322
$ 131,986
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
160,247
167,304
Current maturities of debt
52,179
223,050
Total current liabilities
398,748
522,340
Long-term debt
121,914
337,623
Asset retirement obligations
195,655
192,672
Accrued pension benefits
493
1,300
Accrued postretirement benefits other than pension
72,890
73,565
Accrued workers' compensation
222,648
224,105
Other noncurrent liabilities
121,453
81,689
Total liabilities
1,133,801
1,433,294
Stockholders' equity
Common Stock
286
255
Paid-in capital
766,427
784,356
Retained earnings
1,299,024
712,478
Treasury stock, at cost
(884,879)
(827,381)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,203
14,158
Total stockholders' equity
1,186,061
683,866
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,319,862
$ 2,117,160
Beg RE
712,478
CY Net Income
860,443
Dividends
(163,652)
Convertible Debt
6,718
1,415,987
Dividends paid
(154,330)
Dividends accrued (RSU's)
(9,067)
Dividends reinvestment
(255)
Statements of Cash Flows
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
FOR QTR CALC
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Six Months
Three Months
2022
2021
Ended June 30, 2022
Ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
Operating activities
Net income
$ 860,443
$ 110,967
$ 679,435
$ 181,008
Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
98,948
84,441
64,990
33,958
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
13,290
16,311
8,860
4,430
Deferred income taxes
- 0
11
- 0
- 0
Employee stock-based compensation expense
20,837
12,841
14,552
6,285
Amortization relating to financing activities
1,958
4,801
1,130
828
Gain on disposals and divestitures, net
(1,012)
(857)
(697)
(315)
Reclamation work completed
(11,229)
(36,200)
(8,204)
(3,025)
Contribution to fund asset retirement obligations
(110,000)
- 0
(80,000)
(30,000)
Changes in:
Receivables
108,635
(115,858)
(138,155)
246,790
Inventories
(58,438)
(29,862)
(56,018)
(2,420)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
58,791
12,827
37,083
21,708
Income taxes, net
826
1,247
427
399
Coal derivative assets and liabilities, including margin account
5,144
29,170
17,710
(12,566)
Other
27,038
1,743
20,054
6,984
Cash provided by operating activities
1,015,231
91,582
561,167
454,064
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(94,517)
(212,046)
(53,157)
(41,360)
Minimum royalty payments
(1,069)
(1,186)
(1,000)
(69)
Proceeds from disposals and divestitures
1,963
1,135
1,547
416
Purchases of short-term investments
(10,675)
- 0
- 0
(10,675)
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
14,450
81,986
14,450
- 0
Investments in and advances to affiliates, net
(6,692)
(2,723)
(4,027)
(2,665)
Cash used in investing activities
(96,540)
(132,834)
(42,187)
(54,353)
Financing activities
Payments on term loan due 2024
(273,038)
(2,250)
(272,288)
(750)
Proceeds from equipment financing
- 0
19,438
- 0
- 0
Proceeds from tax exempt bonds
- 0
44,985
- 0
- 0
Proceeds from convertible debt
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Payments on convertible debt
(149,273)
- 0
(129,941)
(19,332)
Purchase of capped call related to convertible debt
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Net payments on other debt
(23,942)
(20,208)
(19,939)
(4,003)
Debt financing costs
(690)
(2,057)
- 0
(690)
Purchase of treasury stock
(56,498)
- 0
- 0
(56,498)
Dividends paid
(264,638)
- 0
(154,567)
(110,071)
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(4,908)
(1,293)
(4,908)
- 0
Proceeds from warrants exercised
19,422
- 0
19,412
10
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(753,565)
38,615
(562,231)
(191,334)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
165,126
(2,637)
(43,251)
208,377
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period
326,295
193,445
326,295
283,044
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period
$ 491,421
$ 190,808
$ 283,044
$ 491,421
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 490,321
$ 189,707
$ 281,944
$ 490,321
Restricted cash
1,100
1,101
1,100
1,100
$ 491,421
$ 190,808
$ 283,044
$ 491,421
Debt Schedule
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule of Consolidated Debt
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Term loan due 2024 ($7.3 million face value)
$ 7,252
$ 280,353
Tax exempt bonds ($98.1 million face value)
98,075
98,075
Convertible Debt ($25.4 million face value)
25,356
121,617
Other
46,947
70,836
Debt issuance costs
(3,537)
(10,208)
174,093
560,673
Less: current maturities of debt
52,179
223,050
Long-term debt
$ 121,914
$ 337,623
Calculation of net (cash) debt
Total debt (excluding debt issuance costs)
$ 177,630
$ 570,881
Less liquid assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
490,321
325,194
Short term investments
10,671
14,463
500,992
339,657
Net (cash) debt
$ (323,362)
$ 231,224
Operational Performance
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Operational Performance
(In millions, except per ton data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Metallurgical
Tons Sold
1.9
2.1
2.0
Segment Sales
$ 346.0
$ 181.34
$ 605.3
$ 286.40
$ 254.9
$ 128.77
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
191.3
100.27
209.1
98.95
136.3
68.84
Segment Cash Margin
154.7
81.07
396.2
187.45
118.6
59.93
Thermal
Tons Sold
18.4
17.8
19.0
Segment Sales
$ 366.2
$ 19.94
$ 349.1
$ 19.62
$ 254.5
$ 13.38
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
271.0
14.76
257.7
14.48
203.6
10.70
Segment Cash Margin
95.2
5.18
91.4
5.14
50.9
2.68
Total Segment Cash Margin
$ 249.9
$ 487.6
$ 169.6
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(26.1)
(26.5)
(21.1)
Other
(0.8)
(1.2)
(16.9)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 223.0
$ 460.0
$ 131.6
NON-GAAP Sales
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per ton data)
Included in the accompanying release, we have disclosed certain non-GAAP measures as defined by Regulation G. The following reconciles these items to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold is calculated as segment coal sales revenues divided by segment tons sold. Segment coal sales revenues are adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated Income Statements, but relate to price protection on the sale of coal. Segment coal sales per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment coal sales per ton sold provides useful information to investors as it better reflects our revenue for the quality of coal sold and our operating results by including all income from coal sales. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment coal sales revenues should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to coal sales revenues under generally accepted accounting principles.
Quarter ended September 30, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 444,306
$ 419,529
$ - 0
$ 863,835
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
- 0
14,701
- 0
14,701
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Transportation costs
98,292
38,595
- 0
136,887
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 346,014
$ 366,233
$ - 0
$ 712,247
Tons sold
1,908
18,365
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 181.34
$ 19.94
Quarter ended June 30, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 724,492
$ 408,866
$ - 0
$ 1,133,358
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
- 0
17,385
- 0
17,385
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Transportation costs
119,157
42,349
- 0
161,506
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 605,335
$ 349,132
$ - 0
$ 954,467
Tons sold
2,114
17,792
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 286.40
$ 19.62
Quarter ended September 30, 2021
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 295,291
$ 299,096
$ 25
$ 594,412
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
(502)
6,997
- 0
6,495
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments
- 0
- 0
26
26
Transportation costs
40,845
37,565
(1)
78,409
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 254,948
$ 254,534
$ - 0
$ 509,482
Tons sold
1,980
19,025
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 128.77
$ 13.38
NON-GAAP COGS
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per ton data)
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold is calculated as segment cash cost of coal sales divided by segment tons sold. Segment cash cost of coal sales is adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated Income Statements, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal. Segment cash cost per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment cash cost per ton sold better reflects our controllable costs and our operating results by including all costs incurred to produce coal. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment cash cost of coal sales should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to cost of sales under generally accepted accounting principles.
Quarter ended September 30, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 289,610
$ 313,430
$ 6,987
$ 610,027
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
- 0
3,825
- 0
3,825
Transportation costs
98,292
38,595
- 0
136,887
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments
- 0
- 0
4,277
4,277
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
- 0
- 0
2,710
2,710
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 191,318
$ 271,010
$ - 0
$ 462,328
Tons sold
1,908
18,365
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 100.27
$ 14.76
Quarter ended June 30, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 328,302
$ 303,970
$ 7,488
$ 639,760
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
- 0
3,939
- 0
3,939
Transportation costs
119,157
42,349
- 0
161,506
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments
- 0
- 0
4,331
4,331
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
- 0
- 0
3,157
3,157
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 209,145
$ 257,682
$ - 0
$ 466,827
Tons sold
2,114
17,792
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 98.95
$ 14.48
Quarter ended September 30, 2021
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 177,146
$ 241,158
$ 5,522
$ 423,826
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Transportation costs
40,845
37,565
(1)
78,409
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments
- 0
- 0
4,012
4,012
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
- 0
- 0
1,511
1,511
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 136,301
$ 203,593
$ - 0
$ 339,894
Tons sold
1,980
19,025
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 68.84
$ 10.70
Reconciliation page
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations and nonoperating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA may also be adjusted for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under generally accepted accounting principles. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts and investors to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below shows how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income
$ 181,007
$ 89,143
$ 860,443
$ 110,967
Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes
474
(1,082)
1,424
1,301
Interest expense, net
1,836
6,151
13,469
12,746
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
33,958
30,760
98,948
84,441
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,430
5,437
13,290
16,311
Loss (Gain) on divestitures
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs
857
1,186
2,189
3,252
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt
394
- 0
14,143
- 0
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 222,956
$ 131,595
$ 1,003,906
$ 229,018
EBITDA from idled or otherwise disposed operations
Arch Resources Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 11:05:05 UTC.