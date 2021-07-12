Log in
Arch Resources : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 27

07/12/2021 | 07:01am EDT
ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results in an investor conference call that will be broadcast live on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 800-368-1029 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time.  For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 334-777-6981.  No passcode is needed.  The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch Resources website at http://investor.archrsc.com.  Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch Resources' second quarter 2021 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on July 27 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry.  The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship. 

