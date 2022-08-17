Arch Therapeutics : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 15, 2022

ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 000-54986 46-0524102 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

235 Walnut Street, Suite 6 Framingham, Massachusetts 01702 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (617) 431-2313

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which

registered N|A N|A N|A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On August 15, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment to the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company (the "Bylaw Amendment"), effective immediately. The Bylaw Amendment amended Article 2, Section 2.5(a) of the Amended and Restated Bylaws to reduce the quorum requirements of all meetings of the stockholders of the Company from a majority to the holders of 33 1/3rd percent (33.3333%) of the capital stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote, present in person or represented by proxy, at a meeting.

The Board adopted the Bylaw Amendment in order to be better able to obtain a quorum and conduct business at stockholder meetings. The Board based its decision on the increasing prevalence of brokerage firms opting to forgo discretionary or proportionate voting of the shares held by them in street name, which is making it increasingly difficult for companies with a large retail stockholder base to obtain a quorum of the majority. The change to the quorum requirement for stockholder meetings was made to improve the Company's ability to hold stockholder meetings when called.

The description of the Bylaw Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company, as amended, set forth as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) The following exhibits are being filed herewith:

Exhibit Description 3.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. Dated: August 16, 2022 By: /s/ Terrence W. Norchi, M.D. Name: Terrence W. Norchi, M.D. Title: President, Chief Executive Officer

