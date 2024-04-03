Item 2.03Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On March 28, 2024, certain purchaser parties (the "Advancing Purchasers") to the previously disclosed Securities Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") dated November 8, 2023, among Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") and the purchasers party thereto, advanced the Company an aggregate of $250,000 (the "Advance"), which Advance is being treated as partial prepayment of the purchase price for the Advancing Purchasers under the SPA.

The Advance included the following terms: (i) if the Closing (as defined in the SPA) does not occur on or before April 30, 2024, the Advancing Purchasers shall have the option, in lieu of being repaid the Advance, to purchase (A) pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 484,963 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock") (using the SPA pre-funded warrant purchase price of $0.5155 per pre-funded warrant) and (B) common warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 484,963 shares of Common Stock (using the 100% warrant coverage provided in the SPA), in satisfaction of the Company's obligation to repay the Advance to the Advancing Purchasers and (ii) if the Common Stock has not been approved by Nasdaq for listing on Nasdaq Capital Market by April 30, 2024, then by no later than May 2, 2024, the Company shall issue to the Advancing Purchasers (A) additional prefunded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 121,240 shares of Common Stock (which represents a 25% addition) and (B) additional common warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 121,240 shares of Common Stock.