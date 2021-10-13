Log in
    ARTH   US03939W1099

ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ARTH)
Arch Therapeutics : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

10/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
(Print or Type Responses)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Hicks Laurence
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Arch Therapeutics, Inc. [ARTH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC., 235 WALNUT STREET, SUITE 6 		3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/27/2021
(Street)
FRAMINGHAM, MA 01702 		4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 		5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. SEC 1474 (9-02)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5) 		6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year) 		7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5) 		9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4) 		10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Stock Option (right to buy) $ 0.1028 09/27/2021 A 250,000 (1) 09/26/2031 Common Stock 250,000 $ 0 250,000 D
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Hicks Laurence
C/O ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
235 WALNUT STREET, SUITE 6
FRAMINGHAM, MA 01702 		X
Signatures
/s/ Laurence Hicks 10/12/2021
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The option was granted pursuant to the Issuer's 2013 Stock Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The option shall vest equally on each of the first 36 month anniversaries of the grant date, subject to continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date. In the event of a Change of Control (as such term is defined in the Plan), 100% of the number of unvested shares then subject to the option shall accelerate and become immediately exercisable.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Arch Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
