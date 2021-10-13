Arch Therapeutics : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
10/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
**
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
The option was granted pursuant to the Issuer's 2013 Stock Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The option shall vest equally on each of the first 36 month anniversaries of the grant date, subject to continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date. In the event of a Change of Control (as such term is defined in the Plan), 100% of the number of unvested shares then subject to the option shall accelerate and become immediately exercisable.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Arch Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.