Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Arch Therapeutics, Inc.    ARTH

ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ARTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arch Therapeutics Announces $6.9 Million Private Placement

02/12/2021 | 12:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise approximately $6.9 million through the issuance of an aggregate 43,125,002 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 32,343,751 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $0.16 per share of common stock and associated warrant in a private placement. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about February 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price of $0.17 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of 5.5 years.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures.

The securities described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5® Topical Hemostat.1 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G™, AC5-V® and AC5® Surgical Hemostat, among others.2,3

___________
1 AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat have received regulatory authorization for commercial marketing as medical devices in the USA and EU, respectively.
2 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.
3 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the proposed offering, including as to the completion of the private placement described above, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the private placement and the intended use of net proceeds from the private placement, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:
ARTH Investor Relations
Toll Free: +1-855-340-ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)
Email: investors@archtherapeutics.com
Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

or

Richard Davis
Chief Financial Officer
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Phone: 617-431-2308
Email: rdavis@archtherapeutics.com
Website: www.archtherapeutics.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
02/11Arch Therapeutics Announces $6.9 Million Private Placement
GL
02/01ARCH THERAPEUTICS : Notice of Effectiveness
PU
01/22ARCH THERAPEUTICS : Schedule filed to report acquisition of beneficial ownership..
PU
01/05ARCH THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, Jan..
AQ
01/04ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
01/04Arch Therapeutics Announces Distribution Agreement with Buffalo Supply, Inc.
GL
2020ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020ARCH THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
2020Arch Therapeutics to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conferenc..
GL
2020ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,25 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,34 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,8 M 32,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,64x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arch Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,25 $
Last Close Price 0,17 $
Spread / Highest target 635%
Spread / Average Target 635%
Spread / Lowest Target 635%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terrence W. Norchi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard E. Davis CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Chirag Shah Vice President-Research & Development Engineering
James R. Sulat Independent Director
Punit S. Dhillon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC.13.41%33
STRYKER CORPORATION0.12%91 328
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC3.34%18 797
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.23.44%6 050
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.5.38%4 767
GLAUKOS CORPORATION26.63%4 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ