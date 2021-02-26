Arch Therapeutics : General form of registration statement for all companies including face-amount certificate companies 02/26/2021 | 02:17pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields As filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2021 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada 3841 46-0524102 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Primary Standard Industrial Classification Code Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 235 Walnut St., Suite 6 Framingham, MA 01702 (617) 431-2313 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices) Terrence W. Norchi President and Chief Executive Officer 235 Walnut St., Suite 6 Framingham, MA 01702 (617) 431-2313 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) With Copies to: Michael J. Lerner Steve Skolnick Lowenstein Sandler LLP 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 18th Floor New York, New York 10020 (973) 597-6394 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: As soon as possible after the effective date hereof. If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933 check the following box. ¨ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer xAccelerated filer ¨ Smaller reporting company x Emerging growth company ¨ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE ProposedTitle of Each Class of Securities to be Registered Amount to be Registered(1) Maximum Offering Price per Share(2)Proposed Maximum Aggregate Offering Price(2) Amount of Registration Fee Common Stock 43,125,004 Common Stock underlying Series K Warrants Common Stock underlying Placement Agent Warrants Common Stock underlying Series J Warrants 32,343,754 3,234,375 3,886,364 $ $ $ $ 0.17 0.17 0.17 Total 82,589,497 0.17 N|A $ $ $ $ $ 7,331,250.68 $ 799.84 5,498,438.18 $ 599.88 549,843.75 $ 59.99 660,681.88 $ 72.08 14,040,214 $ 1,531.79 (1) Pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, there is also being registered hereby such indeterminate number of additional shares of Common Stock as may be issued or issuable because of stock splits, stock dividends, stock distributions, and similar transactions.

(2) Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The proposed maximum offering price per share and proposed maximum aggregate offering price are based upon the average of the high $0.18 and low $0.16 bid prices of our Common Stock on February 25, 2021 as reported by on the QB tier of the OTC Marketplace. The registrant hereby amends this registration statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the registrant shall file a furtheramendment which specifically states that this registration statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 or until the registration statement shall become effective on such date as the Commission acting pursuant to said section 8(a), may determine. The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The selling stockholders named herein may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2021 ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. PROSPECTUS Up to 82,589,497 Shares of Common Stock This prospectus relates to the offer and sale of up to82,589,497 shares of our common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), by the selling stockholders identified in this prospectus. The shares of Common Stock being offered include: · 43,125,004 shares of Common Stock issued to selling stockholders in our private placement that we completed on February 17, 2021 (the 2"021 Private Placement Financing"); · 32,343,754 shares of Common Stock issuable to selling stockholders upon exercise, at an exercise price of $0.17 per share, of our Series K Warrants (the "Series K Warrants") issued in the 2021 Private Placement Financing; · 3,234,375 shares of Common Stock issuable to selling stockholders upon exercise, at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, of our Placement Agent Warrants (the "Placement Agent Warrants") issued in the 2021 Private Placement Financing; · 3,886,364 shares of Common Stock issuable to selling stockholders upon exercise, at an exercise price of $0.25 per share, of our Series J Warrants (the"Series J Warrants") issued to certain selling stockholders between June 4, 2020 and June 22, 2020 (the"Series J Warrant Transactions"). The selling stockholders may sell the shares of Common Stock to be registered hereby from time to time on any national securities exchange or quotation service on which the securities may be listed or quoted at the time of sale, in the over-the-counter market, in one or more transactions otherwise than on these exchanges or systems or in the over-the-counter market, such as privately negotiated transactions, or using a combination of these methods, and at fixed prices, at prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, at varying prices determined at the time of sale, or at negotiated prices. See the disclosure under the heading "PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION" beginning on page 30 of this prospectus for more information. We will not receive any proceeds from the resale of Common Stock by the selling stockholders. Our Common Stock is traded on the QB tier of the OTC Marketplace ("OTCQB") under the symbol "ARTH". On February 25, 2021, the closing price of our Common Stock was $0.18 per share. We originally offered and sold the securities issued or issuable in connection with the 2021 Private Placement Financing and Series J Warrant Transactions under an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. Investing in our Common Stock involves a high degree of risk. Before making any investment in our Common Stock, you should read and carefully consider the risks described in this prospectus under the heading "RISK FACTORS" beginning on page 7 of this prospectus. You should rely only on the information contained in this prospectus or any prospectus supplement or amendment thereto. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different information. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. This prospectus is dated February 26, 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 2 3 7 SELLING STOCKHOLDERS 26 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 30 USE OF PROCEEDS 32 DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES 32 MARKET PRICE OF AND DIVIDENDS ON COMMON STOCK AND RELATED MATTERS 38 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 39 OUR BUSINESS 50 DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 66 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 69 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS, AND DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE 73 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS 74 RISK FACTORS CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS PROSPECTUS SUMMARY LEGAL MATTERS 75 EXPERTS 75 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 75 INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS F-1 -ii- ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus relates to the offering by the selling stockholders identified in this prospectus of shares of our Common Stock that were issued in the 2021 Private Placement Financing or are issuable upon the exercise of Series K Warrants and Placement Agent Warrants issued in the 2021 Private Placement Financing and/or Series J Warrants issued in the Series J Warrant Transactions (collectively, the "Warrants"). We have filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement"), of which this prospectus forms a part, to register 82,589,497 shares of Common Stock including (i) 43,125,004 shares of Common Stock issued in the 2021 Private Placement Financing; (ii) 32,343,754 shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Series K Warrants issued in the 2021 Private Placement Financing at an exercise price of $0.17 per share;

(iii) 3,234,375 shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Placement Agent Warrants issued in the 2021 Private Placement Financing at an exercise price of $0.20 per share; and (iv) 3,886,364 shares issuable upon exercise of the Series J Warrants issued in the Series J Warrant Transactions at an exercise price of $0.25 per share. You should rely only on the information that we have provided or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different information. No dealer, salesperson or other person is authorized to give any information or to represent anything not contained in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you. You must not rely on any unauthorized information or representation. This prospectus is an offer to sell only the securities offered hereby, but only under circumstances and in jurisdictions where it is lawful to do so. You should assume that the information in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is accurate only as of the date on the front of the document and that any information we have incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date of the document incorporated by reference, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus, or any sale of a security registered under the Registration Statement of which this prospectus forms a part. This prospectus contains summaries of certain provisions contained in some of the documents described herein, but reference is made to the actual documents for complete information. All of the summaries are qualified in their entirety by the actual documents. Copies of some of the documents referred to herein have been filed, will be filed or will be incorporated by reference as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part, and you may obtain copies of those documents as described below under the heading "WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION" beginning on page 75 of this prospectus. As used in this prospectus, unless the context indicates or otherwise requires, the "Company", "we", "us", "our" and "Arch" refer to Arch Therapeutics, Inc., a Nevada corporation, and its consolidated subsidiary, and the term "ABS" refers to Arch Biosurgery, Inc., a private Massachusetts corporation that, through a reverse merger acquisition completed on June 26, 2013, has become our wholly owned subsidiary. On May 24, 2013, we effected a forward stock split, by way of a stock dividend, of our issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock at a ratio of 11 shares to each one issued and outstanding share. Unless the context indicates or otherwise requires, all share numbers and share price data included in this prospectus have been adjusted to give effect to that stock split. On July 1, 2020, a special meeting of the Company was held. At the meeting, the stockholders approved an increase to the number of authorized shares of our Common Stock from 300,000,000 to 800,000,000 shares. AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V, AC5-P, Crystal Clear Surgery, NanoDrape and NanoBioBarrier and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and subsidiary. All other trademarks, trade names and service marks included in this prospectus are the property of their respective owners. 1 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "if," "shall," "may," "might," "will likely result," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "goal," "objective," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements made in this prospectus other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements about our business plan, our plan of operations and our need to obtain future financing. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks in the section entitled "RISK FACTORS" beginning on page 7 of this prospectus, and the risks set out below, any of which may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, by way of example and not in limitation, risks related to: • Our ability to continue as a going concern;

• Our ability to obtain financing necessary to operate our business;

• Our limited operating history;

• The results of our research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the preclinical and clinical testing of our product candidates;

• The early stage of our primary product candidate presently under development;

• Our ability to develop, obtain required approvals for and commercialize our product candidates;

• Our ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel;

• Our ability to develop and maintain an effective sales force to market our approved product candidates;

• Our ability to manage any future growth we may experience; • Our ability to obtain and maintain protection of our intellectual property;

• Our dependence on third party manufacturers, suppliers, research organizations, academic institutions, testing laboratories and other potential collaborators;

• The size and growth of the potential markets for any of our approved product candidates, and the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our approved product candidates;

• Our ability to successfully complete potential acquisitions and collaborative arrangements;

• Competition in our industry;

• General economic and business conditions; and

• Other factors discussed under the section entitled "RISK FACTORS". New risks emerge in our rapidly-changing industry from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this prospectus. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements. 2 PROSPECTUS SUMMARY This summary does not contain all of the information that should be considered before investing in our Common Stock. Investors should read the entire prospectus carefully, including the more detailed information regarding our business under the heading "OUR BUSINESS" beginning on page 50 of this prospectus, the risks of purchasing our Common Stock discussed in this prospectus under the heading "RISK FACTORS" beginning on page 7 of this prospectus and our consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes beginning on page F-1 of this prospectus. Our Company We are a biotechnology company marketing or developing a number of products based on our innovative AC5® self-assembling technology platform. We believe these products can be important advances in the field of stasis and barrier applications, which includes stopping bleeding ("hemostasis"), controlling leaking ("sealant") and managing wounds created during surgery, trauma or interventional care or from disease. We have also recently commenced commercial sales of our first product, AC5®Advanced Wound System, and have devoted substantially all of our operational effort to the research, development and regulatory programs necessary to turn our core technology into commercial products. Our goal is to make care faster and safer for patients with products for use in external wounds, which we refer to as Dermal Sciences applications, and products for use inside the body, which we refer to as Biosurgery applications. Our flagship products and product candidates are derived from our AC5 self-assembling peptide ("SAP") technology platform and are sometimes referred to as AC5 or the "AC5 Devices." These include AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat, which have received marketing authorization as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively, and which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. Other products are in development for use in minimally invasive or open surgical procedures and include, for example, AC5-GTM for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures and AC5-VTM and AC5 Surgical Hemostat for hemostasis inside the body, all of which are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use. Products based on the AC5 platform contain a biocompatible peptide that is synthesized from proteogenic, naturally occurring L-amino acids. Unlike products that contain traditional peptide sequences, when applied to a wound, AC5-based products intercalate into the interstices of the connective tissue and self-assemble into a protective physical-mechanical nanoscale structure that can provide a barrier to leaking substances, such as blood, while also acting as a biodegradable scaffold that enables healing. Self-assembly is a central component of the mechanism of action of our technology. Individual AC5 peptide units readily build themselves, or self-assemble, into an ordered network of nanofibrils when in aqueous solution by the following process: · Peptide strands line up with neighboring peptide strands, interacting via hydrogen bonds (non-covalent bonds) to form a ribbon-like structure called a beta sheet.

· This process continues such that hundreds of strands organize with charged and polar side chains oriented on one face and non-polar side chains oriented on the opposite face of the beta sheets.

· Interactions of the resulting structure with water molecules and ions results in formation nanofibrils, which extend in length and can join together to form larger nanofibers.

· This network of AC5 peptide nanofibers forms the physical-mechanical barrier that is responsible for sealant, hemostatic and other properties, regardless of the presence of antithrombotic agents, and which subsequently becomes the scaffold that supports the repair and regeneration of damaged tissue. Based on the intended application, we believe that the underlying AC5 SAP technology can impart important features and benefits to our products that may include, for instance, stopping bleeding (hemostasis), mitigating contamination, modulating inflammation, donating moisture, and enabling an appropriate wound microenvironment conducive to healing. For instance, AC5 Advanced Wound System, which is indicated for the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds, is shipped and stored at room temperature, is applied directly as a liquid, can conform to irregular wound geometry, and does not possess sticky or glue-like handling characteristics. We believe these properties enhance its utility in several settings and contribute to its user-friendly profile. We believe that our technology lends itself to a range of potential applications in which there is a wound inside or on the body, and in which there is need for a hemostatic agent or sealant. For instance, the results of certain preclinical and clinical investigations have shown quick and effective hemostasis with the use of AC5 SAP technology, and that time to hemostasis ("TTH") is comparable among test subjects regardless of whether such test subject had or had not been treated with therapeutic doses of anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications, commonly called "blood thinners." Furthermore, the transparency and physical properties of certain AC5 Devices may enable a surgeon to operate through it in order to maintain a clearer field of vision and prophylactically stop or lessen bleeding as surgery starts, a concept that we call Crystal Clear Surgery™. An example of a product that contains related features and benefits is AC5 Topical Hemostat, which is indicated for use as a dressing and to control mild to moderate bleeding, each during the management of injured skin and the micro-environment of an acute surgical wound. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

